Off-highway Brake Oil Aftermarket to Register a Growth at 4.3% CAGR to Top US$ 25.2 Billion by 2031: Transparency Market Research

Extensive demand for heavy machinery and equipment in the mining sector supports prominent share of mining segment

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global off-highway brake oil aftermarket was valued at US$ 17.5 Bn in 2022. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2031. Rise in demand for off-highway vehicles and equipment across various industries, such as agriculture, mining, and construction, is fueling the off-highway brake oil aftermarket. Furthermore, implementation of stringent regulations for the safety of off-highway vehicles and equipment is driving the demand for aftermarket brake oil across the world.



Brake oil is important in ensuring the proper functioning of braking systems in off-highway vehicles and equipment. It accounts for transmitting hydraulic pressure for engaging and disengaging brakes, thus leading to safe and reliable functioning of the vehicle.

Get a sample copy to understand the complete structure of this report, comprising the summary and table of contents -: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=41729

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 17.5 Bn Estimated Value US$ 25.2 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 4.3% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 185 Pages Market Segmentation By Oil Type, Industry, Product Type, Vehicle Type Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered BRB International BV, Halron Lubricants Inc., Lukoil Lubricants Company, Phillips 66 Lubricants, Copton, CNPC, Caltex, Exxon Mobil, Chevron Corporation, BP plc., Delian Group, Fuchs, Castrol Limited, Jilin Hairun, Irico Group, Shenzhen Pingchi Industry Co, Royal Dutch Shell plc., Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Sinopec, Total S. A., Teec, Zhuhai Gaida Shiye, Tianjin Xuqi Gongmao

Key Findings of Study

Growth of Off-highway Vehicle Industry Augmenting Market Expansion – Growth of the construction, mining, and agriculture sectors is a key factor fueling off-highway brake oil market development. Off-highway vehicles and equipment need to undergo regular repair and maintenance for optimal performance and safety. Brake oil replacement is a critical step in the maintenance process. This is propelling the off-highway brake oil aftermarket.

Expansion of construction, mining, agriculture, and other off-highway sectors has led to an increase in working hours of vehicles and equipment.

The longer operating hours of vehicles and equipment have put strain on braking systems, which necessitates regular maintenance and replacement of brake oil. The aftermarket provides ready-to-use brake oil products to meet these maintenance needs.

Increase in competition among manufacturers and suppliers of off-highway brake oil is leading to innovation and technological advancements in off-highway braking systems. This is creating lucrative opportunities in the off-highway brake oil aftermarket.

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=41729<ype=S

Implementation of Stringent Safety Regulations Boosting Market Growth - Off-road vehicles work in challenging environments and are subject to heavy loads and tough conditions. This necessitates a braking system to function reliably to ensure operator safety and prevent accidents.

Brake oil for off-highway vehicles that meets performance standards and safety regulations is critical for optimal functioning of braking systems. The aftermarket offers a range of brake oils for the necessary safety and reliability of off-highway vehicles.

Implementation of stringent safety regulations by governments and regulatory agencies on off-highway vehicles and equipment include specific requirements for braking systems. The optimal functioning of braking systems for the overall safety of the vehicle necessitates usage of recommended brake oil. Transportation operators and fleet owners depend on aftermarket brake oil products that adhere to safety standards laid down by regulatory authorities.

Significant Demand for Non-Petroleum Brake Oil – Based on type of oil, non-petroleum brake oils, such as silicone-based or synthetic-based, are mostly used in off-highway vehicles due to their superior environment-friendly characteristics.

Non-petroleum brake oils are non-toxic and biodegradable. They have a low carbon footprint as compared to petroleum-based brake oils.

Non-petroleum brake oils feature superior physical properties, which in turn, leads to improved performance and durability of braking systems compared to petroleum-based brake oils.

Non-petroleum brake oils offer consistent and reliable performance of braking systems, thus ensuring operational efficiency and safety of off-highway vehicles.

Growth of Mining Sector Boosting Market Value – Based on end-use, the mining sector accounted for prominent share of the global market in 2022. The mining sector deploys a range of heavy machinery and equipment to carry out various tasks including transportation of materials, excavation, and resource extraction.

Off-highway vehicles, such as excavators, large haul trucks, and loaders, are critical in mining operations due to their ability to operate in tough conditions. The need for safe and efficient operations of off-highway vehicles in challenging terrains requires failsafe braking systems. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for brake oils.

Growth Drivers

Rise in demand for off-highway vehicles due to the expansion of construction, mining, and agriculture sectors is fueling the off-highway brake oil aftermarket

Implementation of stringent safety regulations for reliable functioning of braking systems in off-highway vehicles is augmenting market growth



Regional Landscape

North America has an established off-highway brake oil aftermarket. Implementation of stringent regulations for the safety of off-road vehicles is driving the demand for brake oil in the region. Emergence of electric and hybrid off- highway vehicles is creating lucrative opportunities for specialized brake oil products in the aftermarket.

Asia Pacific is emerging as a key region for off-highway vehicles, driven by urbanization, infrastructure development, and agricultural activities. Increase in implementation of safety regulations to prevent occupational accidents are fueling the demand for brake oil aftermarket products.

If You want to Purchase Specific Insights by Segment/Region/Competitor, Request For Customization: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=41729

Competitive Analysis

The global industry is consolidated, with presence of a few companies that control majority of the share. These companies are focusing on development of advanced products to consolidate their position.

Key players operating in the off-highway brake oil aftermarket are Halron Lubricants Inc., Philips 66 Lubricants, Exxon Mobil, BP plc., Fuchs, Jilin Hairun, Lukoil Lubricants Company, Copton, and Chevron Corporation.

The off-highway brake oil aftermarket has been segmented as follows:

Global Off-highway Brake Oil Aftermarket, by Oil Type

Petroleum

Non-petroleum

Global Off-highway Brake Oil Aftermarket, by Industry

Mining

Construction

Agriculture



Global Off-highway Brake Oil Aftermarket, by Product Type

DOT 3

DOT 4

DOT 5

DOT 5.1

Others



Global Off-highway Brake Oil Aftermarket, by Vehicle Type

Construction & Mining Equipment Excavators Backhoe Loaders Dumpers Bulldozers Road Rollers Mixer Trucks Forestry Equipment Others

Agriculture Agriculture Equipment Tractor

Material Handling Vehicles

Military Vehicles

Global Off-highway Brake Oil Aftermarket, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com