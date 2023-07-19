Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market to Reach $30.6 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 27% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The rising awareness about the use of mixed reality technology in medical operations is driving the growth of the global mixed reality in healthcare market during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031. The North America region generated the major market share in 2022.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, “Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market by Type (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality), by Component (Hardware, Software, Content and Application, Others), by Application (Surgery and Surgery Simulation, Patient Care Management, Fitness Management, Medical Training and Education, Others), by End User (Hospital, Surgical centers and Medical Institutes, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2031”. According to the report, the global mixed reality in healthcare market generated $2.7 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $30.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 27% from 2023 to 2031.

Request Sample of the Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11805

Prime Determinants of Growth

The increased patient awareness, development of modern healthcare infrastructure, and the increasing adoption of mixed reality for various treatments are driving the growth of the global mixed reality in healthcare market in the forecast timeframe. However, the high investment costs and lack of knowledge across diverse geographical locations may hamper the mixed reality in healthcare market growth in the coming period. On the contrary, the integration of virtual reality with wearable gadgets including fitness trackers, headsets, rings, goggles, fitness bands, rings, and others is expected to offer growth opportunities for expansion of the mixed reality in healthcare market in the 2023-2031 forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2031 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $2.7 billion Market Size in 2031 $30.6 billion CAGR 27% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments covered Type, Component, Application, End-User, and Region Drivers Increasing application of AR & VR in various treatments Growing awareness about the use of mixed reality technology in surgical & other medical operations Opportunities Increase in awareness of mixed reality through improved visibility of MR-based solutions Rising trend of wearable technology in healthcare Restraints Technological issues and higher investment costs

COVID-19 Scenario



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the growth of the global mixed reality in healthcare market. The increase in need for services, such as telemonitoring, medical education and training, and patient management are the factors driving the growth of the industry during the pandemic.

In addition, there was a quick surge in demand for rapid digitalization, training of healthcare experts, and an increase in usage of mixed reality technology during the pandemic.

Procure Complete Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/mixed-reality-in-healthcare-market

Type: Augmented Reality Sub-segment to be the Most Lucrative by 2031

The augmented reality sub-segment accounted for the major share in the mixed reality in healthcare market in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period. An increase in the usage of augmented reality in healthcare, growing investments in AR, and the rising technological advancements are predicted to drive the sub-segment's growth during the forecast period.

Component: Software Sub-segment to be Highly Dominant by 2031

The software sub-segment accounted for the highest market share in 2022 and is predicted to grow at a highest CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period. This growth is due to increased software availability and accessibility for consumers, as well as increased awareness about the use of software platforms for various healthcare reasons

Application: Patient Care Management Sub-segment to Generate Highest Revenue during the Forecast Period

The patient care management sub-segment held the major share in the mixed reality in healthcare market in 2022 and is predicted to continue to account for the majority of market share by 2031. The increasing need for new technology to improve patient satisfaction and the growing prevalence of critical medical illnesses like cancer are projected to boost the sub-segment's growth over the forecast period.

End-User: Hospital Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely by 2031

The hospital sub-segment generated the highest market share in 2022 and is predicted to continue to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The growing usage of mixed reality-based technology for improved patient care management and the rising usage of mixed reality technology for mental health, pain management, and other applications are expected to drive the sub-segment's growth by 2031.

For Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11805

Region: North America Market to Hold Majority of Market Share in 2031

The North America region accounted for the highest share in the global mixed reality in healthcare market in 2022 and is predicted to continue to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is mainly owing to the rising adoption of VR and the growing use of immersive technologies in medical practices in the region. Besides, government initiatives and considerable R&D spending are other factors expected to drive the regional growth by 2031.

Leading Players in the Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market:

Daqri, Surgical Theater, Inc.

Firsthand Technology, Inc.

HTC Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Osso VR

Microsoft Corporation

Atheer, Inc.

Oculus VR

ECHOPIXEL, INC.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global mixed reality in healthcare market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Browse More Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry By AMR -

The global softgel capsules market size was valued at $4.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $7.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The global nicotine replacement therapy market was valued at $2.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $5.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The global medical transcription software market size was valued at $1.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The global digestive health market size was valued at $38.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $90.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The global telerehabilitation market size was valued at $3.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $12.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter