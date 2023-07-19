Mushrooms Inc. CEO, Kimberly Carlson, Discusses Exciting Potential of Industrial Mushroom Industry on Psychedelic Spotlight Podcast

/EIN News/ -- ESTERO, Fla., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mushrooms Inc. ( OTC: MSRM ) (the "Company" or "MSRM) is pleased to announce that its CEO, Kimberly Carlson, recently appeared on the esteemed Psychedelic Spotlight Podcast to discuss the exciting potential of the industrial mushroom industry. As the first company trading on the US stock market focused on the industrial side of mushrooms, Mushrooms Inc. is leading the way in revolutionizing this emerging sector.

To watch or listen to the complete interview featuring Kimberly Carlson on Psychedelic Spotlight, please visit the following link: https://psychedelicspotlight.com/using-mycelium-for-a-sustainable-future-feat-kimberly-carlson/

During the podcast episode hosted by David Flores (CEO of Psychedelic Spotlight), Kimberly Carlson shared insights into the vision and mission of Mushrooms Inc. The Company is dedicated to supporting the growth of the mushroom industry through collaboration, innovation, and development. At the heart of Mushrooms Inc. lies a commitment to creating and supporting environmentally beneficial product innovation.

With a specific focus on the industrial application of mycelium, Mushrooms Inc. aims to develop carbon-neutral products for the building, textile, and healthcare industries. By harnessing the power of mycology, Mushrooms Inc. seeks to advance the creation of scientifically proven products that promote the health of the body, mind, and environment which includes remediation of toxic substances using mycelium also known as Myco-remediation.

Along with providing Mr. Flores with an overview of Mushrooms Inc., Ms. Carlson also shared insight into her own personal passion for working within the mushroom sector and why she believes mycelium holds the potential to promote a healthier and more sustainable environment for all of society.

"The potential of the industrial mushroom sector is immense, and Mushrooms Inc. is at the forefront of driving innovation in this field," said Kimberly Carlson, CEO of Mushrooms Inc. "Through our research and development efforts, we are committed to delivering sustainable solutions that benefit not only our customers but also the planet.

I am grateful for the opportunity to have had Mushrooms Inc. featured on the Psychedelic Spotlight Podcast, and more specifically, for the opportunity to provide their audience, as well as many others following the public markets, with an initial introduction into some the exiting things we have planned for MSRM.

In the weeks and months ahead, I look forward to being able to share some of the progress we anticipate making as we strive to truly position MSRM as an industrial mushroom leader."

Mushrooms Inc. recognizes that true innovation comes from collaboration and learning from pioneers in the field. By fostering working relationships and engaging with experts in mycology, the Company is paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in the industry.

For more information about Mushrooms Inc., please email info@mushroomsinc.com or visit www.mushroomsinc.com .

