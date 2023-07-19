Drug Discovery Services Market is Expected to Reach $41.3 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The drug discovery services industry is poised for significant growth in the near future, driven by advancing technologies, increasing demand for novel therapeutics, and the need for more efficient and cost-effective drug development processes. As pharmaceutical companies face the challenges of developing new drugs, they are increasingly turning to specialized drug discovery service providers for expertise and support. These providers offer a range of services, including target identification, lead optimization, high-throughput screening, in vitro and in vivo testing, and medicinal chemistry. With the emergence of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomics, the drug discovery process is becoming more data-driven and predictive, leading to accelerated identification and optimization of potential drug candidates. Additionally, the rising prevalence of complex diseases and the growing importance of personalized medicine are fueling the demand for tailored drug discovery services. By outsourcing drug discovery activities to specialized service providers, pharmaceutical companies can enhance their research and development capabilities, access diverse expertise, reduce costs, and expedite the overall drug development timeline. As a result, the drug discovery services industry is expected to play a pivotal role in transforming the pharmaceutical landscape, facilitating the discovery of innovative therapies, and ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Drug Discovery Services market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $20.6 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $41.3 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Technological innovations play a significant role in increasing the efficiency and time-to-market for new drugs, current advancements such as next-generation proteomics, 3D-bioprinting to create advanced drug models, quantum theory and quantum computing, and other new technologies are drive the market growth. Also, with the increasing complexity of the drug pipeline, pharmaceutical companies are choosing to outsource drug discovery services to CROs and gain access to innovative technologies that accelerate the development of the compound through the service pipeline provide market growth opportunities.

Drug Discovery Services Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $20.6 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $41.3 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Process, Type, Drug Type, Therapeutic Area, End user and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Technological advancements and new drug discovery techniques Key Market Drivers Growing R&D Expenditure in Pharma-Biotech Sector

Drug Discovery Services market major players covered in the report, such as:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US)

Eurofins Scientific SE (Germany)

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (US)

Evotec SE (Germany)

WuXi AppTec (China)

Syngene International Limited (India)

Curia Global Inc. (US)

Aurigene Discovery Technologies (India)

Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd. (China)

Piramal Enterprises Limited (India)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Jubilant Pharmova Limited (India)

GenScript Biotech Corporation (US)

Oncodesign Services (France)

Selvita S.A. (Poland)

Shanghai Medicilon Inc. (China)

Viva Biotech (Shanghai) Ltd. (China)

TCG Lifesciences Pvt Ltd. (India)

ChemPartner Co. Ltd. (China)

Domainex Ltd. (UK)

NUVISAN Pharma Holding GmbH (Germany)

Frontage Holdings Corporation (US)

Dalton Pharma Services (Canada)

Aragen Life Sciences (India)

Promega Corporation (US)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the drug discovery market into the following segments and subsegments:

Drug Discovery Market, by Process

Target Selection

Target Validation

Hit-to-Lead identification

Lead Optimization

Candidate Validation

Drug Discovery Services Market, by Type

Chemistry Services

Biology Services

Drug Discovery Services Market, by Drug Type

Small-molecule drugs

Biologics

Drug Discovery Services Market, by Therapeutic Area

Oncology oncology, infectious diseases, neurological diseases, immunological diseases, endocrine and metabolic diseases, respiratory diseases, digestive system diseases, cardiovascular diseases, genitourinary diseases and women’s health

Infectious diseases

Neurological diseases

Immunological diseases

Endocrine and metabolic diseases

Respiratory diseases

Digestive System diseases

Cardiovascular diseases

Genitourinary diseases

Other Therapeutic Area (psychiatry, dermatology, ophthalmology, and orphan and rare diseases)

Drug Discovery Services Market, by End user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies

Academic Institutes

Other End Users (small CROs, IVD companies, and clinical laboratories)

Drug Discovery services Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil RoLATAM

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The key stakeholders in the Drug Discovery Services market include:

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Drug Discovery Service Providers

Venture Capitalists and Investors

Contract Research Organizations

Government Associations

Healthcare Associations/Institutes

Business Research & Consulting Service Providers

Recent Developments:

In February 2023, Charles River Laboratories (US) announced a multi-program agreement with Pioneering Medicines, an initiative of Flagship Pioneering (US), allowing access to its Logica AI platform to discover small-molecule drugs.

In February 2023, Evotec SE (Germany) and Related Sciences (US) expanded their partnership for an integrated multi-target drug discovery agreement. The two companies aimed to select, discover, and develop precisely targeted medicines for unmet patient needs.

In January 2023, Charles River Laboratories (US) acquired SAMDI Tech, Inc. (US), which offers label-free HTS solutions for drug discovery research. The acquisition offered CRL expertise in label-free HTS MS platforms and created a comprehensive library of drug discovery solutions.

In April 2022, Charles River Laboratories (US) and Valo Health, a data-driven AI company, launched Logica, an AI-powered drug discovery services

