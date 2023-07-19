Mushrooms, chestnuts and Provolone Valpadana P.D.O.: the last tastes of autumn on the table

Some autumnal delicacies created exclusively by the Consorzio Tutela Provolone Valpadana as a tribute to the flavours of the forest and undergrowth.

CREMONA, ITALY, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Just a few days left to stock up on those scents, as intense as they are enveloping, which come from the woods and undergrowth.

Autumn knows how to offer delicacies with hints of earth that go well with the unmistakable taste of Provolone Valpadana PDO.

Mushrooms and chestnuts are those prized ingredients, with chromatic affinity, which, together with both the mild and strong versions of the Provolone Valpadana PDO, become the protagonists of the latest rich autumn dishes.

So here are some suggestions from the “Born to Be Authentic – Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe” project to enjoy these seductive forest flavours for a few more days. It starts with a light but appetizing appetizer that is easy to prepare in just 15 minutes: Crostino with Provolone Valpadana PDO mild and shiitake mushroom. When served on a large wooden cutting board, it will satisfy even the most demanding palates.

Moving on to the first courses, we come across two consistent recipes with important sensory notes. Among the classics of Italian cuisine, the Risotto with chanterelles and Provolone Valpadana PDO strong cannot be left out. The strong variation of PDO cheese makes this delicacy provocative: the secret lies in grating the cheese and then stirring the risotto after cooking. Once served, the risotto will be decorated with strong Provolone Valpadana PDO shavings.

Another gourmet proposal that satisfies all the senses, including eyesight, is Chestnut gnocchi on a fondue of mild Provolone Valpadana PDO. The chromatic effect is guaranteed: the gnocchi's brown contrasts with the fondue's pure white. The chestnut’s rustic note blends with the PDO cheese's mildness for a truly irresistible dish.

If the two first courses also meet the needs of vegetarians, the second course offers Beef stew with chestnuts and strong Provolone Valpadana PDO shavings for meat lovers, a recipe that requires lengthy preparation, but which certainly knows how to satisfy.

Mushrooms and chestnuts, therefore, meet the mild and strong pleasantness of the authentic Provolone Valpadana DOP to leave the last hints of autumn on the palate.

All the recipes, with their full preparation and the chef's advice, can be found on the official website of the project “Born to Be Authentic – Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe” www.borntobeauthentic.eu.

