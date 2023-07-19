Coastal Cool the go-to beach vacation brand Introduces Holden Bierman, the Founder and CEO
Coastal Cool is the go-to beach vacation brand. Recycled fabrics, breezy materials, and tropical styles made for a worry-free leisure experience.WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coastal Cool, the go-to lifestyle brand inspired by the island life, is proud to introduce Holden Bierman, the Founder and CEO. At 16 years old, Holden created the collection of beach and swimwear to capture the spirit of a worry-free vacation lifestyle.
Holden Bierman is a prominent figure across various social media platforms, gaining recognition for his entrepreneurial ventures and ownership of Coastal Cool. Despite being a full-time high school student, Holden is dedicated to establishing his brand from scratch. Over the course of nearly three years, he has successfully delivered products worldwide, starting the business from his own bedroom and expanding it to global fulfillment. Despite his young age of 16, Holden has always possessed a mindset geared towards entrepreneurship and creative growth in different domains. In addition to his business endeavors, he has ventured into public speaking and provides guidance in the e-commerce direct-to-consumer (DTC) brand sector. Holden's goal is to inspire and assist the younger generation in building successful companies and brands while managing the demands of a high school lifestyle.
Holden, growing up visiting the North Carolina coast, wanted to create a one-stop shop for all vacation and beach essentials. Coastal Cool offers just this, from swimwear to beachwear collections with a touch of the island life. Embellished with handmade designs, each piece captures the vibrant spirit of the leisure lifestyle.
Coastal Cool draws inspiration from a laid-back lifestyle associated with island living and aims to bring that essence to people's lives year-round. The brand captures the spirit of an endless summer, where worries are left behind and a carefree attitude prevails. Whether on vacation or simply seeking to embrace a leisurely lifestyle, Coastal Cool offers collections that embody the relaxed vibes of island living. With vibrant, modern, and classic designs, Coastal Cool provides high-quality products that combine performance, comfort, and style. Whether it's the collection of swimwear or island-wear, Coastal Cool allows you to embrace the essence of a worry-free summer time.
Coastal Cool is also devoted to ethical and sustainable production. The luxury, and seamless laid-back design and collection of swimwear is made from recycled polyester, produced from recovered plastic bottles and post consumer recyclables. Each piece has a quality, stretch fit with water resistant fabrics that provide a perfect mixture with the tropical vibe. Composed of virgin materials and lycra and spandex for a smooth and comfortable fit. Committed to post-consumer recyclable compostable packaging, from the manufacturing facility to the customers doorstep. Holden writes, "I wanted to create a brand that offers seamless quality products, while making a difference in the sustainable consumer market".
Coastal Cool is an island capturing lifestyle brand. With Holden Bierman, the Creator and CEO, at the helm, Coastal Cool delivers quality craftsmanship with a tropical inspiration. From swimwear to beachwear, Coastal Cool has you covered for your vacation and beach essentials.
Coastal Cool Press Team
Coastal Cool
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok