Inherited Podcast Centers Youth Stories on the Devastating Impact of Wildfires, Climate Resilience in Indigenous Communities, the Lasting Effects of Hurricane Maria, and More in Season 3

Featuring BIPOC youth storytellers and activists from around the globe, the new season of YR Media’s powerful climate change podcast highlights eight gripping stories

/EIN News/ -- Oakland, CA, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inherited , the critically acclaimed youth climate movement storytelling podcast, is back for Season 3. Produced by YR Media and distributed by Critical Frequency , Inherited explores personal stories from young people all over the world who are grappling with the effects of climate change. YR Media journalist Shaylyn Martos, who strives for better representation of LGBTQ+ and Indigenous people in media, introduces eight young storytellers exploring how historically marginalized communities are confronting the devastating impacts of climate change while offering hope for the future.

“Young storytellers across the globe deserve platforms that uplift their work while providing the structure and resources to thrive,” said Martos, Inherited host and associate producer in the YR Media Newsroom. “GenZ are the new stakeholders of the climate conversation who will lead us to a more equitable future.”

New episodes drop every Wednesday starting today, July 19, 2023, through September 6, 2023. The new season, created and produced by YR Media Senior Producers Georgia Wright and Jules Bradley, covers topics ranging from the impact of climate change on domestic violence survivors and immigrants, to Latinx folklore and agriculture, to cutting-edge scientific innovations.



Season 3 explores the intersection of climate change and social inequity through a series of deeply reported, sound-rich stories told from the perspective of young people from across the globe, including:

“Camara” : Camara Aaron, 25, shares a personal remembrance of her grandmother, who died when Hurricane Maria devastated the Caribbean in 2017. (Dominica)

: Camara Aaron, 25, shares a personal remembrance of her grandmother, who died when Hurricane Maria devastated the Caribbean in 2017. (Dominica) “Paloma” : Paloma Moreno Jimenez, 23, offers an experimental, folkloric fiction to dive deep into the cross-cultural importance of corn, and its relationship with humanity. (Oakland, CA, USA)

: Paloma Moreno Jimenez, 23, offers an experimental, folkloric fiction to dive deep into the cross-cultural importance of corn, and its relationship with humanity. (Oakland, CA, USA) “Mo” : Mo Isu, 25, traces the repetitive cycle of loss and rebuilding in the rural Niger Delta region of Nigeria as the country weathers extreme seasonal flooding. (Lagos, Nigeria)

: Mo Isu, 25, traces the repetitive cycle of loss and rebuilding in the rural Niger Delta region of Nigeria as the country weathers extreme seasonal flooding. (Lagos, Nigeria) “Emma” : Emma Schulman, 19, explores the effects of climate-fueled wildfires in Colorado on already-susceptible domestic violence survivors. (Boulder, CO, USA)

: Emma Schulman, 19, explores the effects of climate-fueled wildfires in Colorado on already-susceptible domestic violence survivors. (Boulder, CO, USA) “Reece” : Reece Whatmore, 20, interviews cutting-edge materials scientists in a genre-blending piece, conjuring a future where innovative technologies blend symbiotically with nature. (Pittsburgh, PA, USA)

: Reece Whatmore, 20, interviews cutting-edge materials scientists in a genre-blending piece, conjuring a future where innovative technologies blend symbiotically with nature. (Pittsburgh, PA, USA) “Radu” : Radu Stochita, 23, examines plastic reuse in Romanian culture through the lens of his own family, contrasting historical recycling practices with the modern-day green consumerism sweeping the country. (Romania)

: Radu Stochita, 23, examines plastic reuse in Romanian culture through the lens of his own family, contrasting historical recycling practices with the modern-day green consumerism sweeping the country. (Romania) “Vi” : Vi Pham, 23, explores the impacts of Australia’s immigration policy on climate-impacted Pasifika communities. (Brisbane, Australia)

: Vi Pham, 23, explores the impacts of Australia’s immigration policy on climate-impacted Pasifika communities. (Brisbane, Australia) “Keerti”: Keerti Gopal, 24, shares three intergenerational stories of climate resilience from the Tao, an indigenous people from Orchid Island (Lanyu), a tiny, climate-susceptible volcanic island off the coast of Taiwan. (Lanyu, Taiwan)

ABOUT YR MEDIA

YR Media is an award-winning leading media, technology and music training center and platform for emerging BIPOC content creators, who use their voices to change the world. Headquartered in downtown Oakland, California, with a Midwest hub location in Chicago, the non-profit has invested 30 years in helping future generations build foundational skills in journalism and multimedia content creation. They produce journalism, music, graphic design, podcasts, and documentaries that disrupt and shape the mainstream narrative.

ABOUT INHERITED

Inherited is a critically acclaimed narrative podcast for, by, and about young people, particularly BIPOC youth, growing up in a changing climate. Inherited showcases experiential, empathy-forward stories from within the movement and beyond. Created and produced by Georgia Wright and Jules Bradley, Inherited has been featured in The New York Times, New Scientist, CBS This Morning, NPR, Gizmodo, Vulture, Outside Magazine, Grist, and more.

ABOUT CRITICAL FREQUENCY

Critical Frequency is a women-run podcast network that has consistently turned out chart-topping, award-winning reported narrative shows. We combine rigorous journalism and inventive storytelling to create shows that delve into the complex issues facing society today, from climate to disinformation and democracy. Named AdWeek’s 2019 Podcast Network of the Year, Critical Frequency was founded in 2017 and has produced a total of 24 shows, including productions for Crooked Media and Stitcher’s Witness Docs. Our shows have received a wide range of awards, as well as praise in The New Yorker, The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Guardian, and more.

