GMO Testing Market to See Exponential Growth, Expected to Reach $6.2 billion by 2031: AMR

GMO Testing Market

The growth of GMO testing can be attributed to several factors, including increasing consumer demand for transparency .

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “GMO Testing Market," The GMO Testing Market Size was valued at $3.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,558.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,120.1 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 3.3%.

The GMO testing market refers to the market for testing genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in food, feed, and other products. GMO testing is important to ensure the safety and quality of these products and to meet regulatory requirements in many countries.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The players included in the GMO testing market analysis have adopted various developmental strategies, including but not limited to product launches, geographical expansion, and acquisitions to increase their GMO Testing Market Share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players included in the market analysis are ALS Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., EnviroLogix Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Institut Merieux, Intertek Group plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., LGC Limited, Mérieux NutriSciences, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Premier Analytics Services, R-Biopharm AG, SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and TUV SUD AG.

Despite growing consumer awareness of GMOs, many people still do not understand the science behind GMO testing or the reasons why it is important. This lack of awareness can limit the demand for GMO testing. Also, while regulatory requirements for GMO testing can drive demand, they can also create challenges for companies and governments. For example, different countries may have different regulations or testing requirements, which can create barriers to trade.

Biotechnologically altered food products are being sold in the market for many years. GMOs contained in human food or feed samples are identified and quantified using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which further provide the independent confirmation clients require to engage in risk-free trading.

GMO testing gives farmers detailed information about the integrity and composition of crops, which is essential for tracking and buying seeds. GMO testing is essential for grain handlers and mills to separate grain meant for different end users. GMO testing thereby enables grain growers, suppliers, and consumers to make knowledgeable decisions regarding their crops and how they use them. Thus, this is likely to bring GMO Testing Market Opportunities.

The GMO testing market is analyzed on the basis of technology, crop type, traits and region. On the basis of technology, the market is subdivided into polymerase chain reaction, ELISA test, and strip test. On the basis of crop type, the market is classified into soy, rapeseed/canola, potato, and others. Depending on traits, the market is classified into stacked, herbicide tolerance, and insect resistance. As per region, the GMO Testing Industry is categorized into North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, and rest of LAMEA).

To detect, safeguard, modify, or keep a seed's genetic identity, seed makers must do GMO testing during their study. To ensure that seed lots are generated with the intended presence and absence of particular genetically modified traits at the specified purity, seed manufacturers also use GMO testing. A representative sample of the seed lot is tested for the presence of GMOs, and each seed is individually examined as part of the statistical process known as seed testing.

