Althea.ai acquires CareGem Health to accelerate whole-person care for chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients
EINPresswire.com/ -- Althea.ai acquires CareGem Health to accelerate whole-person care for chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients
Althea.ai announces the successful acquisition of CareGem Health, a prominent chronic disease management solution provider in Munster, Indiana, USA. This strategic acquisition will enable Althea.ai drive integrated clinical, social, and behavioral care for chronic kidney disease patients leveraging its proprietary whole-person care analytics models.
CareGem Health, has a HIPAA compliant cloud-based patient engagement platform that enables nephrologists, practices and health systems engage with patients both digitally and in-person to drive better healthcare outcomes and enable value-based care models. CareGem Health has made significant strides in reducing hospitalizations, improving the quality of care, and enhancing patient experiences.
Althea.ai is a purpose-built healthcare company focused on addressing health outcomes for individuals at risk due to chronic diseases, further aggravated by health inequities and disparities.
"The acquisition of CareGem Health marks an exciting milestone for Althea.ai to drive meaningful health and financial outcomes for patients and healthcare stakeholders," said Ashish Chaturvedi, CEO of Althea.ai. "With this strategic move, we are able to combine our deep analytical expertise with CareGem Health's patient engagement platform capabilities to whole person care management solution capability. Our integrated solution will help drive health outcomes, measure effectiveness of interventions, and value-based payment models across payers and providers.
About Althea.ai: Althea.ai, a leading mission-driven AI based healthcare company with offices in New Jersey, USA, and Noida, India the company focuses on addressing health outcomes for individuals at risk due to chronic diseases, aggravated by health inequities and disparities.
About CareGem Health: CareGem Health is a prominent chronic disease management solution provider known for its compliant HIPAA cloud-based platform. The company empowers healthcare organizations to reduce costs and assume risk in value-based contracts by leveraging personalized interventions and advanced technology. CareGem Health's platform facilitates timely interventions, improves patient engagement, and achieves reduced hospitalizations, improved quality of care, and enhanced patient experiences.
