Asia-Pacific Athletic Sportswear And Footwear Market Will Exceed $110,586.9 Million By 2027

Asia-Pacific athletic sportswear and footwear market size is projected to reach $110,586.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Asia-Pacific Athletic Sportswear and Footwear Market by Product Type, Sports, and User: Asia-Pacific Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027,” The Asia-Pacific athletic sportswear and footwear market size was valued at $89,596.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $110,586.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027. Athletic sportswear and footwear are worn during workout sessions or while performing sporting and recreational activities. Initially, sports apparels were mostly worn by athletes but, with time, they have become common with regular gym-goers and other non-athletes, which acts as a key growth driver of the overall market. In addition, the expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, specialty stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets, in Asia-Pacific has made these athletic sportswear and footwear easily accessible to users, which, in turn, contributes toward the market growth. Furthermore, presently fashionable athletic sportswear and footwear with vibrant colors is one of the increasing Asia-Pacific athletic sportswear and footwear market trends among the users.

The Asia-Pacific athletic sportswear and footwear market is segmented into product type, sports, user, and country. By product type, it is classified into sports shoes, running & walking shoes, hiking & backpacking shoes, aerobic & gym wear shoes, tracksuits & jerseys, t-shirts & shorts, and others. On the basis of sports, it is divided into football, cricket, basketball, tennis, adventure sports, cycling, yoga & gymnastics, running, boxing and others. Depending on user, it is differentiated into men, women, and kids. Country wise, it is studied across China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, UAE and rest of Asia-Pacific.

By product type, the running & walking shoes segment accounted for the highest Asia-Pacific athletic sportswear and footwear market share in 2019. This is attributable to the IoT-embedded smart running shoes, which enable end users to monitor, track, analyze, maintain fitness, and improve their performance through different connected apps in a smartphone or other devices, thus making athletic sportswear and footwear products popular among users.

On the basis of sports, the yoga & gymnastic is anticipated to register the fastest growth, as users are now becoming more health conscious and are focusing on leading a healthy lifestyle.

Country wise, China was the highest contributor to the market in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant through 2021–2027. However, India is expected to witness a notable growth in terms of value sales during the forecast period.

Key findings of the study

• By product type, the running and walking shoes segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2027.

• By sports, the running segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2027.

• By users, the men segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2027.

• Country wise, China occupied maximum share in the Asia-Pacific athletic sportswear and footwear market in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the Asia-Pacific athletic sportswear and footwear industry include Adidas Ag, Asics Corporation, Brooks Running Company, Fila Holding Corporation, Li Ning Company Limited, New Balance, Inc. Nike, Inc., Puma Se, Skechers USA, Inc, And Under Armour, Inc.

