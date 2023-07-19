Biocell announces the interim results of the retrospective real world study data for OUX users
Our focus is shifting the paradigm from sick care to health care, enabling every person to take charge and have a proactive role in their healthcare”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Biocell, the biotech company engaged in discovery and development of several Phyto based OTC products for unmet needs in women’s and men’s health announces interim results of the retrospective real world study data for OUX users. OUX is a patented Phyto formula representing a novel approach for urinary symptoms and long term maintenance of urinary health for women of all ages.
As many as 60% of women experience lower urinary tract infections during their lives, in particular post menopause. Due to increasing antibiotic resistance, the majority of UTI causing bacteria are resistant to one antibiotic, with almost 80% resistant to at least two antibiotics, resulting in approximately 20-30% of sepsis cases originating in the urinary tract. This affects in particular women from disadvantaged socio-economic groups with limited access to healthcare.
According to World Health Organization: ‘Antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to global health, can affect anyone, of any age, in any country’.
The study group included women aged 26 to 94, with an average age of 61, having had a previous long term history of suffering from urinary symptoms. Previously, the group had an average of 8 UTI episodes per year, having been prescribed multiple antibiotic courses with an average of 6 antibiotic courses per year.
Over 39% of the study group reported past antibiotic resistance, 54% reported past yeast infections following antibiotic treatment and 30% reported past kidney infections.
Following the OUX protocol, the subjects reported: symptom clearance average of 4.2 days, 69.9% of the group continued use of OUX for over 6 months, with no yeast infections.
Participants that reported past post coital urinary symptoms and followed the protocol and 100% reported being symptom free.
There were no safety concerns raised, with mild abdominal discomfort/bloating reported by 19% of the surveyed participants.
84% of the participants rated OUX efficacy as better or same as antibiotics.
"UTIs present a significant global healthcare burden and in susceptible individuals can lead to more serious complications including sepsis. In my opinion OUX could be indicated for use of long term maintenance as a prophylaxis for recurrent UTI, and long term use as a prophylaxis for post coital UTI, thus reducing the antibiotic use as recommended by NHS, WHO, and health care providers." Dr Nishel Patel BSc, MBBS, DCH, MRCGP
“Our focus is shifting the paradigm from sick care to health care, enabling every person to take charge and have a proactive role in their healthcare. Biocell capitalizes on our long term research in preventive and proactive healthcare.” Laura Mann Kevehazi DMD, FRSM founder of Biocell
BIOCELL is currently looking for an exclusive partner to license the manufacturing and distribution in the US and Latin America, as well as a partner for the Middle East markets.
BIOCELL is a woman founder biotech focused on discovery and development of innovative Phyto based products for conditions affecting people of all ages, ethnicity, and socio-economic group.
