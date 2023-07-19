Smart Waste Management Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with IBM, Enevo, Waviot
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services "PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Smart Waste Management market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Smart Waste Management market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Smart Waste Management market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as IBM Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Waste Management, Inc. (United States), Enevo (Finland), Bigbelly Solar, Inc. (United States), Smartbin (Dublin), Ecube Labs Co., Ltd. (South Korea), UrbiÃƒÂ³tica, S.L. (Spain), Waviot (Russia), Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Germany)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Smart Waste Management market to witness a CAGR of 16.89% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction, Others) by Type (Hardware, Service, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Smart Waste Management market size is estimated to increase by USD 4955Million at a CAGR of 16.89% from 2023 to 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 3195Million
Definition:
Smart waste management involves all the automated functions and actions related to waste collection, routing, disposal, recycling and many other services. It also involves technologies in combination with a software solution to manage the waste management lifecycle. Several hardware systems are used in developing smart waste management systems including intelligent sensors, smart waste bins, embedded systems, and smart trackers integrated with waste liners are an integral part of smart waste management. On the other hand, smart waste management is one of the key aspects in the development of smart cities (along with water management, energy management, traffic management, etc.,) in order to provide improved lifestyle in the urban areas. The increasing adoption of smart city initiatives across regions supports the growth of the smart waste management market. The growing complexity in the logistics of waste collection and the need to comply with regulations pertaining to waste processing demand better waste management solutions. However, the smart waste management market is at a nascent phase and it is expected to grow significant growth over the forecasted period.
Market Trends:
• Growing Adoption of IoT Enabled and Artificially Intelligent Waste Management Systems
• Increasing Demand for Smart Waste Management Systems from Residential Applications
Market Drivers:
• Increasing Awareness about Environmental and Residential Cleanliness
• Upsurging Government Reimbursements in Developing Technologically Enhanced Smart Waste Management Systems
Market Opportunities:
• Increasing Awareness about Smart waste Management from Developing Economies
• Rising Prevalence of Diseases Caused Amongst the Waste Management Workers on Exposure to Hazardous Waste
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Smart Waste Management Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Smart Waste Management
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: IBM Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Waste Management, Inc. (United States), Enevo (Finland), Bigbelly Solar, Inc. (United States), Smartbin (Dublin), Ecube Labs Co., Ltd. (South Korea), UrbiÃƒÂ³tica, S.L. (Spain), Waviot (Russia), Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Germany)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Smart Waste Management Market Study Table of Content
Smart Waste Management Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Hardware, Service, Others] in 2023
Smart Waste Management Market by Application/End Users [Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction, Others]
Global Smart Waste Management Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Smart Waste Management Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Smart Waste Management (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
