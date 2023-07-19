Dietary Fibers Market Size (USD 21,672.9 million by 2030): Analysis Of Growth Drivers and Challenges

Dietary Fibers Market

Growth in use of dietary fibers in manufacturing fiber supplements is expected to positively fuel growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for fiber supplements and numerous health benefits associated with Dietary Fibers have boosted the growth of the global dietary fibers market. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market. However, prolonged lockdown across several countries disrupted the supply chain and increased raw material prices.

The global dietary fibers market size is expected to reach $21,672.9 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in demand for fiber supplements and numerous health benefits associated with dietary fibers have boosted the growth of the global dietary fibers market. However, unhealthy effects of excess consumption of fiber and variable standards & guidelines across regional regulatory bodies hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in applications of dietary fibers in the form of fortified snacks and surge in demand from developing economies are expected to create new opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The prominent dietary fibers industry players include Cargill, DuPont, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Inc., Tate & Lyle, Farbest Brands, J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG, Taiyo International, AGT Food and Ingredients, and Batory Foods. Key players are investing in the research and development of the dietary fibers and exploring the potential uses and application of the dietary fibers.

On the basis of product, the insoluble dietary fibers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. However, the soluble dietary fibers segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market.

Growth in use of dietary fibers in various industries such as foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and cosmetics exponentially propels growth of the dietary fibers market across the globe. Disease preventing properties of dietary fibers is paving way for its increasing use in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. Dietary fibers are also used in animal feed, especially for poultry and pigs as it is beneficial for digestive tract of animals. Therefore, potential uses of dietary fibers is expected to boost utilization of dietary fibers in different industries, which propels growth of the dietary fibers market across the globe.

The global dietary fibers market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

According to the dietary fibers market analysis, the global dietary fibers market is segmented based on raw material, product, application, and region. On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, legumes, and nuts & seeds. On the basis of product, it is segmented into soluble dietary fibers and insoluble dietary fibers. By application, it is segregated into foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Finland, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

As per dietary fibers market opportunities, on the basis of product, the insoluble dietary fibers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing, owing to the fact that insoluble dietary fibers derived from oats, wheat, corn, potato, peas, rice, and legumes aid in prevention of constipation, excessive cholesterol, and obesity. Hence its demand is growing across the globe.

