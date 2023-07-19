E-passport and E-visa Market is Segmented by Technology and Application | IDEMIA, Safran, Entrust Corporation

E-passport and E-visa Market

E-passport and E-visa Market by Technology (Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Biometric) by Application (Leisure Travel, Business Travel) : Forecast, 2032.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- E-passports and E-visas are used to verify identity of a traveler through digital means with the use of unique identification number, digital signature, and others. E-passport, also known as biometric passport, contains an electronic chip embedded in it. An e-visa or electronic visa is an online platform that enables an applicant to facilitate online application to obtain a visa. These are advanced forms of traditional documents introduced to enhance the security structure and restrict fraudulent cases, thereby increasing integration capabilities with high-tech airport infrastructure.

Download Research Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/4343

Rise in need for advanced verification means, increase in number of identity frauds, supportive regulatory structure, presence of advanced airport infrastructure, and growth in air traffic drive the global e-passport and e-visa market. However, high costs associated with initial deployment and replacement are expected to impede the market growth. Increased adoption of e-passports and e-visas among developing economies offers a major opportunity for market expansion.

The global e-passport and e-visa market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, it is classified into E-passport chip, system integration, biometrics, RFID, and PKI. Based on application, it is bifurcated into leisure travel and business travel. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Buy This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d7065e1f98af19ce1d62c45141c74704

The global e-passport and e-visa market is dominated by key players such as Oberthur Technologies, Cardlogic Ltd., Safran Identity And Security, The Infineon Technologies, 4G Identity Solutions, Ask, Eastcompeace, Iris, Datacard Group, Muhlbauer Group, and others.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global e-passport and e-visa market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restrains, and opportunities is provided.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market is provided to determine the market potential.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4343

Trending Reports:

Impact Investing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/impact-investing-market-A53663

Corporate Lending Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/corporate-lending-market-A12960

Banking Service Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/banking-service-market

Shadow Banking Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shadow-banking-market-A07581

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research