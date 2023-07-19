Flash News: OKX Wallet is Now Integrated with Kava, a Decentralized Blockchain Platform

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 19, 2023.



OKX Wallet is Now Integrated with Kava, a Decentralized Blockchain Platform



OKX Wallet is proud to announce its integration with Kava, a decentralized blockchain platform that combines the speed and interoperability of Cosmos with the developer power of Ethereum. With this partnership, OKX Wallet users now have more options for digital asset transfer and on-chain transactions.



To access Kava's solutions, OKX Wallet users simply need to access the blockchain platform via the Discover Portal. The portal, which can be accessed via the Discover section of OKX Wallet on web and mobile, aggregates over 10,000 dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.

Kava is an EVM-compatible network built with Cosmos' SDK (Software Development Kit). It offers unparalleled speed, scalability and security, meeting protocols' and users' needs for efficient transactions.



This partnership marks another step forward in OKX Wallet's goal of providing users with a growing suite of Web3 solutions and tools. OKX Wallet also recently partnered with PulseChain, a public blockchain that offers fast and cost-effective transactions.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .

