Biotech and Biopharma Executive Eliana Clark Joins Culture Biosciences’ Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culture Biosciences is excited to welcome Eliana Clark, PhD, Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer at Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., to the company’s Advisory Board. The group of seasoned industry leaders provides Culture’s leadership with insights and recommendations as the company establishes new partnerships and pursues new growth opportunities in biotech and biopharma.

“We are thrilled that Eliana lends her experience to help Culture drive innovation that can overcome persistent bottlenecks in upstream bioprocess development,” said Will Patrick, Chief Executive Officer of Culture Biosciences. “We believe that state-of-the-art technologies such as cloud software and data-driven modeling will accelerate the development of new treatments for patients, especially as impressive pipelines of new gene and cell therapies emerge.”

Eliana Clark brings more than 35 years of leadership experience in process, analytical and technology development, CMC strategy, regulatory and operations, internal and external manufacturing, and supply chain in the biopharmaceutical industry.

“I am looking forward to working with my colleagues on the Advisory Board to help Culture Biosciences implement much-needed innovation in upstream bioprocess development,” said Eliana Clark, PhD, Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer at Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. “Manufacturing processes that can be scaled faster and more reliably will go a long way in helping innovator companies reduce the time to market for their new therapies and to increase cost-effectiveness.”

More about Eliana Clark

Prior to her current role at Intellia, Eliana Clark was the company’s Senior Vice President, Technical Operations and Quality. Before she joined Intellia, Eliana held leading roles in Product and Portfolio Management, Manufacturing, Manufacturing Sciences, Process Development and CMC-Regulatory, at Biogen and Sanofi/Genzyme, respectively.

Prior to joining industry, she was a professor at Tufts University in the Chemical and Biological Engineering Department. Eliana held post-doc roles in Biochemical Engineering at the University of Delaware and the Worcester Polytechnic Institute. She has a PhD and a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Chemical Engineering from the Universidad Nacional del Litoral in Santa Fe, Argentina, and has graduated from the Greater Boston Executive Program at MIT Sloan.

About Culture Biosciences’ propriety upstream bioprocess development platform

Customers design and monitor their experiments, collaborate on projects, and access and analyze data on a fully integrated platform that offers a wide and flexible range of capacity:

250mL bioreactors and 5L bioreactors, each with single-use vessels for mammalian cell lines or microbial fermentation. The 250mL reactors are mounted in mobile cart modules of four units. Customers can use up to 300 250mL reactors and either complement in-house experiments or outsource them completely.

Dedicated and proprietary, cloud-based software to design and monitor experiments remotely, and to integrate and analyze data in one place. Remote, hybrid or multi-location teams can collaborate virtually on this platform.

A suite of proprietary tools for process design and data analysis. These tools include a dynamic data analysis suite that enables rapid analysis and understanding of process and offline analytical data.

More than 70 client companies have trusted Culture Biosciences’ platform with their upstream bioprocess development in the 5 years since beginning operations in 2018. Customers include large, top-10 biopharma companies, leading CDMOs, and emerging and growing biotech clients.

About Culture Biosciences

Culture Biosciences is dedicated to innovation in upstream bioprocess development. Culture’s goal is to build new tools and services that improve the performance, time-to-develop, and cost-efficiency of therapeutic manufacturing processes. The company’s proprietary, fully integrated platform combines bioreactors, cloud-based software, and services to offer client companies around the world access to predictable, and scalable bioprocess development. Culture Biosciences was founded in 2016 and is based in South San Francisco, CA. www.culturebiosciences.com

