Tyson Ventures Spotlights Sustainability Entrepreneurs

Tyson Foods hosts startup pitch event to support solutions that put waste to work



SPRINGDALE, Ark., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to continuously scout and support innovative solutions for a more sustainable food system, Tyson Ventures recently hosted its annual pitch event, Tyson Demo Day 2023. Tyson Ventures is the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) and is now in its second year of hosting the startup-targeted event. Focused on the theme of upcycling, Tyson Demo Day encourages innovators and entrepreneurs worldwide to apply with breakthrough ideas that can help Tyson Foods implement sustainable solutions.

“It was inspiring to hear from so many creative entrepreneurs who have a passion for innovation and sustainability,” said Tyson Ventures President and Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson. “We have a critical role to play in responsibly producing food for a growing world and I’m excited to dig deeper into the startups solutions that can help us feed the world, together.”

As part of Tyson Demo Day 2023, selected startups presented upcycling business ideas to executive leaders at Tyson Foods on July 11. Tyson Ventures is focused on being a strategic partner for innovators who can transform the food industry and provide sustainable nutrition to a growing global population.

The Ventures Innovation Partners (VIP), which consisted of a broad cross-functional panel of Tyson team members, selected four startups – from animal byproducts to digital enablement – to receive mentorship and other partnership opportunities with Tyson.

Of the eleven participants, the four startups selected are GenoTwin, NetZro, SuperGround and ZwitterCo.

Tyson Demo Day 2023 Participants:

Ancera

BioVeritas

Chix Soup Co.

Dog & Whistle

Ecto

GenoTwin*

Netzro*

ReproHealth Technologies

ResiLI AG

SuperGround*

ZwitterCo*



Since its inception in 2016, Tyson Ventures has invested more than $100 million in emerging proteins, new technologies for food and worker safety and sustainable food production. Tyson Demo Day was created in 2022 to identify and potentially partner in breakthrough, sustainable technologies for the food industry. Applicants from over 15 countries applied to be part of the event and were evaluated based on alignment with Tyson Ventures’ investment strategy and their potential to help Tyson Foods reach its sustainability goals.

About Tyson Ventures

Tyson Ventures is the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods, Inc., one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Tyson Ventures aims to be the strategic partner of disruptive innovators transforming the food industry and providing sustainable nutrition to a growing global population. Tyson Ventures focuses investments in three strategic areas – emerging proteins, enabling technologies and innovations that empower people, protect our planet, and cultivate smart, responsible agriculture.

