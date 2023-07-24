Submit Release
The Flats at Springhurst Offers Luxury Apartments in Louisville, KY

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flats at Springhurst is pleased to announce that they offer luxury apartments in Louisville, KY, to ensure apartment renters have a stylish, comfortable place to call home. The luxury apartments are available in various floorplans, including studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments to meet every need.

The Flats at Springhurst provides spacious, comfortable luxury apartments in Louisville, KY, to help apartment renters feel at home. The pet-friendly apartments include fully equipped kitchens, top-notch amenities, and stunning finishes to give each apartment a high-class feel. In addition to the modern apartments, residents can enjoy the extensive amenities at the complex, including a resort-style swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a clubhouse, an on-site dog park, and a fully equipped gaming room. They have created a complex everyone can feel proud to call home.

The Flats at Springhurst simplifies the process of finding the most suitable apartment. Their dedicated team works with prospective residents to find the perfect option for their needs and budget. They aim to provide exceptional customer service, including 24-hour emergency maintenance, to handle problems quickly.

Anyone interested in learning about their luxury apartments in Louisville, KY, can find out more by visiting The Flats at Springhurst website or calling +1 (502) 265-4806.

About The Flats at Springhurst: The Flats at Springhurst offers luxurious studio and one, two, and three-bedroom apartments to meet every need. The apartment complex offers everything individuals need for a good quality of life, including a fitness center, a resort-style pool, and a clubhouse. The spacious apartments provide stylish, comfortable living spaces with all the features apartment renters appreciate.


Company: The Flats at Springhurst
Address: 4201 Simcoe Lane
City: Louisville
State: KY
Zip code: 40241
Telephone number: +1 (502) 265-4806

PRAXM Management, LLC
Flats at Springhurst
+1 (502) 265-4806
manager@flatsatspringhurst.com
