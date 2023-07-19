Bombardier Defense Delivers Global 6000 Aircraft to Saab’s GlobalEye Program Destined to Join the Swedish Air Force

Saab’s GlobalEye is an Airborne Early Warning & Control solution based on Bombardier’s Global family of aircraft that supports military and civil authorities with all-domain situational awareness in real-time.

Bombardier Defense provides an array of flexible, trusted and customizable aircraft, that serve as the ultimate platform for the most demanding missions around the world.



MONTREAL, July 19, 2023 -- Bombardier Defense recently celebrated the sixth delivery of a Global 6000 aircraft to Swedish defense supplier Saab, ready to be transformed by Saab into their Airborne Early Warning and Control solution known as GlobalEye. This aircraft will join the Swedish Air Force once Saab completes the transformation, further highlighting the illustrious capabilities of both companies in providing forward-looking solutions for nations across the globe.

Bringing together the best of Canadian and Swedish innovation, Saab’s GlobalEye program integrates their renowned radar, command, control and communication systems into a multi-domain airborne surveillance solution using Bombardier’s class-leading Global 6000 aircraft. The highly efficient and agile Global family of aircraft is valued for its ultimate combination of speed, range, and endurance – making it the platform of choice for government defense needs worldwide.

“Our jets are internationally recognized as modern, go-to platforms by some of the world’s largest defense contractors, such as Saab,” said Jean-Christopher Gallagher, Executive Vice-President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Defense. “The Global aircraft family represents the right-sized solution for multi-mission, surveillance and VIP transport. Time and time again, it has met customers’ expectations for their most demanding mission needs. The Bombardier team is proud to associate its aircraft with strong partners to create the next-generation defense solutions around the world.”

This latest addition to the Swedish Air Force fleet is yet another example of Bombardier’s long-standing experience in adapting its platforms to specific characteristics of a variety of military services’ individually unique requirements.

Bombardier Defense has dedicated in-house engineering and support teams with the ability to incorporate customer-requested modifications and provide comprehensive integration solutions with full certification capabilities across the full spectrum of civilian, military and hybrid operations. Recognized around the world for its diverse portfolio of proven and versatile specialized aircraft platforms, Bombardier cumulates decades of experience working with hundreds of special mission operators and renowned mission systems integrators.

The Canadian company is committed on expanding its highly successful track record delivering multiple specialized business aircraft across the globe and has announced earlier this year a partnership with General Dynamics Mission Systems-Canada to deliver the next-generation Multi-Mission and Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) aircraft. The proposed state-of-the-art platform will meet the requirements published by the Government of Canada for the Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft (CMMA) program, while providing a forward-looking solution to the country’s defense needs.

About Bombardier

Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense’s proven expertise.

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, Global and Global 6000, are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

