Moldova: EU to support ten CSOs strengthening youth business capacities 

The EU-funded ‘Empowerment of youth entrepreneurship in Moldova’ project invites local civil society organisations (CSOs) to apply for a grant programme aiming to develop the entrepreneurial skills among young people. 

At least 10 CSOs from the northern, central and southern regions of the country, including Transnistria, will be selected.

The estimated budget for the competition is €600,000. Each grant should fall between €50,000 and €60,000.

The deadline for applications is 16 August.

The call was launched as part of the ‘Empowerment of youth entrepreneurship in Moldova’ project, funded by the European Union and implemented by a consortium of associations made up of Hilfe zur Selbsthilfe e.V., DEMOS, HOMECARE and Pro Cooperare Regionala. The project has a budget of about €2 million and aims to improve the role of civil society in community development and the provision of services for Moldovan citizens.

