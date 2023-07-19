Party chief’s book on military policy, defence strategy released

VIETNAM, July 19 -

HÀ NỘI – A book on Việt Nam’s military policy and defence strategy in the new period by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, was made public at a ceremony in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The event was jointly held by the General Department of Politics under the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA), the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and the Sự Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House.

With 39 articles, speeches and interviews of the Party chief, the book reflects his consistent thought on the leadership and directions over the national defence strategy in the new period. These directions have been drawn from the past struggles for national construction and defence.

It also shows his profound, resolute, comprehensive, and persuasive insights, contributing to clarifying the Party's ideological development in terms of military policy and national defence strategy, and especially the Party’s comprehensive and direct leadership over the Việt Nam People's Army in the cause of socialist Fatherland building and safeguarding. – VNS