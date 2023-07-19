U.S. Energy™ Expands its Freight Service & Refined Products Offerings in Las Vegas

/EIN News/ -- Appleton, Wis., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy™ , a leading provider of refined products, alternative fuels, and environmental credits, signed a long-term agreement with Edgewood Renewables, a leading developer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) projects, to operate a rail transload facility and refined products bulk plant in northern Las Vegas.

“We’re excited to leverage this property to supply refined products to the region and also expand our transloading and freight service offering," shared Mike Koel, president of U.S. Energy. “Coordinating the movement of energy throughout the supply chain has been a core capability of ours for more than 70 years. Using this strength to help customers move their products throughout the region is something we look forward to."

“We chose this opportunity to expand our rail business because the transload facility can accommodate roughly 60 cars at a time—allowing for manifest railcars to be transloaded in an expedited manner without resulting in supply disruptions or operational inefficiencies,” noted Katie Eckersley, director of rail trading and operations at U.S. Energy. “Due to the location and size of this facility, we are seeking customers that need to move freight via rail—both refined products and other goods such as lumber, steel, and dry bulk to name a few.”

Strategically located two miles from the Kinder Morgan Calnev pipeline and terminal, this facility will help combat the region’s inbound pipeline capacity constraint from Los Angeles and Salt Lake City. The onsite bulk plant delivers additional refined product storage capacity, rack access, and room for growth to accommodate specialty products such as avgas, jet fuel, and boutique gasoline blends. Known for operating best-in-class assets, U.S. Energy will ensure a fast, clean, and safe experience for its customers.

"We are thrilled to partner with U.S. Energy to help us maximize the terminal site and solve for market constraints for refined products in the short term," said Stephen Harrington, CEO of Edgewood Renewables. "We are equally excited to have U.S. Energy as our long-term partner as Edgewood completes its renewable diesel (RD) and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) refinery and terminal strategically located at the North Las Vegas, Nevada site."

Beginning August 1, 2023, U.S. Energy will have exclusive operating rights to the rail and transload assets in addition to the bulk plant. Combined with its 30+ terminal network, logistics expertise, trading capabilities, fuel marketing, and branding services, U.S. Energy is looking forward to the opportunities this facility can provide to the market. For more information, visit www.us-energy.com .

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy, a U.S. Venture company, is a leading vertically integrated solutions provider proficient in refined products, alternative fuels, and environmental credits. Over our 70-year tenure, we’ve diversified throughout the energy supply chain—offering realistic, executable strategies that satisfy your economic and environmental goals. From energy project development, distribution, and marketing through wholesale, commercial, and retail channels, we partner with organizations—providing comprehensive support for any fuel or energy type. U.S. Energy's asset portfolio of more than 30 refined product terminals, 40 renewable natural gas development projects, 50 alternative fuel stations, and two forestry projects helps our customers Stay Ahead®. Driven to be the very best and most trusted energy solutions provider dedicated to finding a better way toward a sustainable future, U.S. Energy is uniquely positioned to help organizations navigate the evolving energy industry. For more information, visit www.us-energy.com .

About Edgewood Renewables

Edgewood Renewables, LLC focuses on developing, building, and executing commercial scale Renewable Diesel and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) projects to meet the low-carbon fuel demands of tomorrow. For more information visit edgewoodrenewables.com or email us at edgewoodrenewables@gmail.com .

