Poe on license cards

PHILIPPINES, July 19 - Press Release
July 19, 2023

We will hold the DOTr to its word to clear the backlog of license cards by September.

And, from then on, we expect that the agency will be able to fix its system so that our motorists can get their cards upon application or renewal.

The digital license assumes that every motorist has a smart phone or access to the technology.

The license card should still serve as the primary ID. The paperless option offered by the DOTr for now must not compromise security and privacy.

This is part of the DOTr's commitment to continuously improve its service to our motorists and the transportation system.

