Sen. Tolentino's press briefing on ICC

July 19, 2023

Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino, chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, on Wednesday held a press briefing in connection with the dissenting opinion of two judges from the International Criminal Court (ICC) which opposes the continuation of the drug war investigation.

