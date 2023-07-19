PHILIPPINES, July 19 - Press Release

July 19, 2023 Sen. Tolentino's press briefing on ICC Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino, chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, on Wednesday held a press briefing in connection with the dissenting opinion of two judges from the International Criminal Court (ICC) which opposes the continuation of the drug war investigation. Download link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kr7Q8fiuAM6kgIFp_LRPpamj9KUbsZGx/view?usp=sharing