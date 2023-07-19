Flash News - OKX Lists STETH, Launches Two STETH Trading Pairs

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 19, 2023.



OKX Lists STETH, Launches STETH/USDT and STETH/ETH Spot Trading Pairs

As of July 18, OKX has opened deposits for Lido Staked Ether (STETH). July 18 also saw OKX launch spot trading pairs for STETH/USDT and STETH/ETH.

$STETH is a transferable rebasing utility token representing a share of the total ETH staked through the Lido Finance protocol.

Lido is a family of open-source peer-to-system software tools deployed on the Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon blockchain networks. The software enables users to mint transferable utility tokens, which receive rewards linked to the related validation activities. The tokens can also be used in other on-chain activities.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for education and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.

