IBRX ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 29, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of ImmunityBio, Inc. Shareholders

Class Period: May 23, 2022 to May 10, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 29, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that ImmunityBio, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ImmunityBio conducted insufficient due diligence to discover, or else did discover and ignored, Good Manufacturing Practice ("GMP") deficiencies at its third-party contract manufacturing organizations ("CMOs") for the antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, commercially referred to as “Anktiva”; (ii) one or more of the Company’s third-party CMOs for Anktiva did in fact suffer from GMP deficiencies; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies was likely to cause the FDA to reject the Anktiva Biologics License Application (“BLA”) in its present form; (iv) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory approval prospects for the Anktiva BLA; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

