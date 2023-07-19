TIGR ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 21, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of UP Fintech Holding Limited Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: April 29, 2020 to May 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 21, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in TIGR:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/up-fintech-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=42293&from=3

UP Fintech Holding Limited NEWS - TIGR NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that UP Fintech Holding Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) UP Fintech’s business was, quite simply, illegal as it related to operations in China as a result of its failure to obtain the proper licenses; (2) UP Fintech did not fully disclose to investors that it was engaging in unlawful activity and instead characterized the applicable Chinese laws as ambiguous; (3) the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in UP Fintech you have until August 21, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased UP Fintech securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the TIGR lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/up-fintech-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=42293&from=3.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com