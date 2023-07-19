IAM restores Statue of Our Lady and Plaques of Stations of the Cross in Rotunda de Seac Pai Van in Coloane

MACAU, July 19 - The Statue of Our Lady and the Plaques of Stations of the Cross located in Rotunda de Seac Pai Van in Coloane were damaged to a certain extent due to the passage of typhoons in the early years. Therefore, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has planned to carry out restoration works and has constantly maintained close communication with the Catholic Diocese of Macau about the restoration plan. The works concerned will be carried out by contractor with experiences and technique in restoration of statues.

To facilitate the construction works of the Light Rapid Transit currently carried out by the Public Works Bureau in Rotunda de Seac Pai Van, IAM recently moved the Plaques of Stations of the Cross and the Statue of Our Lady at the mentioned location to the workshop for restoration under the guidance of the church. IAM will carry out repairs and beautification of the original site subsequently. After restoration, the Statue of Our Lady and the Plaques of Stations of the Cross will be placed at the original site according to the original layout as per the comments from the Catholic Diocese of Macau.