Visitor arrivals for June 2023

MACAU, July 19 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals totalled 2,209,662 in June 2023, representing an upsurge of 480.5% year-on-year but a slight drop of 0.2% month-on-month. Overnight visitors (1,163,784) and same-day visitors (1,045,878) soared by 543.7% and 423.3% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors increased by 0.2 day year-on-year to 1.3 days; the duration for same-day visitors (0.2 day) rose by 0.1 day whereas that for overnight visitors (2.2 days) remained unchanged.

As regards source of visitors, number of visitors from mainland China jumped by 329.4% year-on-year to 1,444,933, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (793,614) surging by 487.9%. Visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area increased by 186.0% year-on-year to 709,047, with 27.1% coming from Zhuhai (192,324) and 21.9% from Guangzhou (155,285). Besides, visitors from Hong Kong (601,663) and Taiwan (42,964) rocketed by 1,446.9% and 734.6% year-on-year respectively.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land hiked by 370.1% year-on-year to 1,695,178 in June; among them, 48.6% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (823,029), 33.2% came via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (562,073) and 13.1% via the Hengqin port (222,788). In addition, visitor arrivals by sea and by air leapt by 2,025.0% and 3,960.5% year-on-year to 329,892 and 184,592 respectively.

In the first half of 2023, number of visitor arrivals expanded by 236.1% year-on-year to 11,645,877; overnight visitors (6,067,823) and same-day visitors (5,578,054) jumped by 372.5% and 155.8% respectively. The average length of stay of visitors increased by 0.1 day to 1.3 days; the average stay for same-day visitors (0.3 day) rose by 0.2 day whereas that for overnight visitors (2.3 days) decreased by 0.7 day.