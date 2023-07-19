IAM attends Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Sanitary Inspection, Animal and Plant Inspection and Food Safety Control Conference 2023

MACAU, July 19 - The delegation of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) of Macao recently attended the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Sanitary Inspection, Animal and Plant Inspection and Food Safety Control Conference 2023” in Shenzhen. During the conference, representatives from the three regions had in-depth exchanges and sharing of experiences in the above-mentioned professional fields, and established cooperative liaison mechanisms to further enhance existing exchanges and cooperation.

The “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Sanitary Inspection, Animal and Plant Inspection and Food Safety Control Conference 2023” was held in Shenzhen for two consecutive days starting from 13 July, attended by more than 120 senior officials, experts and representatives from the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC), the Guangdong Sub-administration of GACC, the Environment and Ecology Bureau of Hong Kong, the Health Bureau of Hong Kong, the Municipal Affairs Bureau of Macao, the Health Bureau of Macao and other authorities with related functions. Participants had extensive exchanges and discussions in the four professional fields of sanitary inspection, animal inspection, plant inspection and food safety control.

O Lam, Vice Chairman of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM, led the IAM delegation to attend the conference and highlighted that thanks to the long-term, strong partnership and joint notification mechanism of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, the inspection departments of the three regions had continued to deepen cooperation in the past year. They have carried out effective cooperation and yielded fruitful achievements in enhancing cooperation for food safety and animal and plant inspection, communication and liaison for supervision and cooperation in importation of cold chain food, ensuring safe and stable supply of agricultural products from the Mainland to Macao, and promoting cooperation in safety supervision of food produced in Macao imported to the Mainland. This year, IAM plans to sign two memorandums of understanding with the Gongbei Customs District P. R. China on edible aquatic animals and chilled aquatic products to further optimise supervision of the food safety of aquatic products. It is hoped that the three regions will continue to strengthen cooperation and facilitate high-level food safety and inspection and control in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, so as to contribute to the economic development and the well-being of the people of the area.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Sanitary Inspection, Animal and Plant Inspection and Food Safety Control Conference is held every two years. Members of the IAM delegation attending the conference also included Ung Sau Hong, Member of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM, Cheong Kuai Tat, Head of the Department of Food Safety, Sou Hoi Chi, Head of the Division of Food Inspection, Wong Kai Chin, Head of the Division of Conservation of Nature, Choi Sok I, Head of the Division of Animal Inspection and Control, and Lao Wai Man, Head of the Laboratory Division.