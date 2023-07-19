CYDAS ties up with MOR Software

VIETNAM, July 19 -

HCM CITY — CYDAS, a Japanese IT venture company that provides a human resources data platform, has formed a business alliance with MOR Software JSC, a Vietnamese service provider engaged in software exports, to provide a human resources data platform.

The platform, also called CYDAS, has the comprehensive features of a human resource management system including human resource visualisation, input and retrieval of employees' information, evaluating results based on goals, training, and creating and retaining employees based on data systems that align with the company's objectives.

Employees can use it to update data such as individual career aspirations and important milestones in life.

Furthermore, companies who use the platform will be able to make human resource planning in a fair, transparent and convincing manner.

“CYDAS actively hires Vietnamese engineers every year, and in FY2024 more than 10 per cent of our entire workforce will be Vietnamese,” Shin Matsuda, president of CYDAS, said.

“It is against this backdrop that we developed … a product that is easy to use for Vietnamese.

“MOR Software has been a part of the development of the service since before the service was launched. We have worked together to speed up the development of the service, and I am confident that we will have a good partnership as we expand the service to Việt Nam.”

According to data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Việt Nam's population last year was 99.46 million, and is expected to surpass 100 million this year.

It has a large number of workers who are highly motivated to develop their careers, and an increasing number of them are changing jobs in search of work and an environment where they can better develop their skills.

In recent years the job hopping rate has been on the increase.

MOR Software, a top development company in Việt Nam, handles a wide range of projects like commissioned offshore development, AI system development and IT human resource introduction in Japan, the US and other countries. — VNS