Int'l expo on fire safety, rescue, smart building opens

HÀ NỘI — An international exhibition on security technology and fire safety and rescue (Secutech Vietnam 2023) opened in the capital city on Wednesday.

Jointly organised by the Fire Prevention and Rescue Police Department, the Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC (VIETFAIR), and the Messe Frankfurt Group from Germany, the three-day event sees the participation of over 350 exhibitors from 23 countries and territories.

Among exhibitors are those from the UK, the US, France, Germany, India, mainland China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, and Việt Nam.

They are showcasing advanced products and technologies in fire-fighting, security, safety, prevention and rescue, and equipment used in industrial zones, roads, banks, buildings, and smart houses in 490 booths.

Director of the Fire Prevention and Rescue Police Department Nguyễn Tuấn Anh said the exhibition will help domestic and foreign suppliers connect and establish new partnerships to serve the increasing demand for products of fire prevention and fighting, rescue, security, and safety.

In his speech at the expo's opening ceremony, he also described the event as an essential platform for domestic and foreign enterprises to research and invest in the security, safety, and fire protection industry in Việt Nam.

This is an important factor to help the fire prevention and fighting police force and the agencies and organisations and the people, to have domestically produced products and equipment for fire prevention and fighting, to meet their work requirements, he said.

A dialogue between the Fire Prevention and Rescue Police Department, functional units of the Ministry of Construction, the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and domestic and foreign enterprises to solve difficulties and obstacles in the field of fire prevention and fighting will be held on the sideline of the expo.

It will also include a seminar discussing fire prevention means and smart fire fighting technology applying the achievements of the industrial revolution 4.0.

Secutech Vietnam 2022 held in HCM City featured more than 250 booths of agencies, organisations, manufacturers, and suppliers in the industry from many countries worldwide. — VNS