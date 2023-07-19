Red Sauce Market Growth Outlook 2031 and it is projecting at 6.1% CAGR with market trends analysis & Outlook

Red Sauce Market

Consumers prefer flavorful ingredients to enhance their food, resulting in the demand for red sauce across the globe

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing inclination toward trying different cuisines and high texture & flavor intensity of tomato paste drive the growth of the global red sauce market. By nature, the conventional segment held the major share in 2021. By region, however, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031. The red sauce market was valued at $3.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Red sauce is a tomato-based product that is thicker than tomato juice but not as thick as tomato puree. Generally, adding herbs, spices, onion, and garlic enhances the flavor of the dish. Most grocery stores sell red sauce in commercial cans. It is used in many different cuisines and as the foundation for other sauces. The texture and flavor intensity of tomato paste, tomato puree, and tomato sauce varies across the globe and boosts the red sauce market opportunity to generate revenue. The flavor is more intense when the consistency is thicker. The consistency of tomato sauce varies from thin to thick, with tomato paste being the thickest and due to its consistency the tomato sauce preferred across the globe. In addition, using red sauce in multiple cuisines is one of the growing red sauce market trends.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

According to the red sauce market analysis, the major players operating in the global red sauce are Chilzo, General Mills, The Kraft Heinz Company, Victoria, Organicville, Newman’s Own, ConAgra Foods, Mezzetta Family Co., Campbell Soup Company, Barilla, Ragu, Goya Foods, Mutti, Rao’s Homemade and Cento Fine Foods.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

By region, North America held the largest share in 2021 i.e., $1012.9 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $1767.1 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.8%. According to the WorldAtlas, California produces 255,388 thousand centum weights (cwt) of tomatoes each year. As a result, it is recognized as one of the top tomato growers worldwide and the country's top tomato producing state. More specifically, California produces 95% of the tomatoes grown in the U.S. and around one-third of the tomatoes farmed globally. The North American region dominates the red sauce market as a result of all these factors.

The global red sauce market is analyzed across packaging type, nature, distribution channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By nature, the conventional segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021 i.e., $2576.3 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $4580 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.0%. Additionally, this sector now has additional regional growth potential due to the expansion of the food and beverage industry. Nevertheless, despite the severe opposition the organic choice faces, the conventional option still dominates the market because of its reasonable costs and extensive availability. The aforementioned elements are expected to stimulate the conventional red sauce market growth over the course of the projected period.

By distribution channel, the indirect sales segment was the largest share in 2021 and are expected to have the largest market share in 2031. Rising urbanization, an increase in the number of people in the working class, and affordable costs all contribute to the popularity of indirect sales. These sales formats often have competitive pricing and are located in convenient locations where customers can buy products. As a result, customers may complete all of their shopping needs under one roof.

By distribution channel, the indirect sales segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than three-fifths of the global red sauce market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The direct sales segment is also analyzed in the report.

By packaging type, the bottle segment had the largest red sauce market share in 2021 with a CAGR of 6.0%. Glass bottles are preferred for red sauce due to their clarity, shine, and range of available patterns. One of the red sauce market trends across the globe is that glass bottles can be used multiple times for storing red sauce. Therefore, enhanced bottle packaging for multiple usage is expected to contribute to the red sauce market demand..

