Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market Surpass USD 169.5 Bn by 2031, Registering at a CAGR of 6.6% | Exclusive Study by Transparency Market Research

Focus on branding and packaging of ready-to-drink beverages by companies to attract customers is fueling market development. Europe is a lucrative market for ready-to-drink beverages owing to higher preference for specialized flavored drinks among the millennial population.

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global ready-to-drink beverages market was valued at US$ 89 Bn in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2032. The global ready-to-drink beverages market is projected to reach value of US$ 169.5 Bn by the end of 2032



Ready-to-drink beverages are packaged flavored drinks, which are available for direct consumption. Convenience and instant nature of ready-to-drink beverages are the key factors for their growing popularity across the globe.

Request Sample Report on Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market Analysis 2032. TMR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84856

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 89 Bn Estimated Value US$ 169.5 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.6% Forecast Period 2022–2031 No. of Pages 350 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type, Distribution Channel, Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies Covered Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Nestlé S.A., Kraft Heinz Foodservice, Suntory Holdings Limited, Gehl Foods, LLC, O-AT-KA Milk, William B. Reily and Company, Inc., and Danone S.A.





Competitive Analysis

The global market is moderately consolidated, with the presence of a few large players that control majority share. Key players are engaging in innovation and product development for expanding their product portfolio. Furthermore, large manufacturers are focusing on strategic acquisitions of local players in various countries to strengthen their geographical footprint.

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Nestlé S.A., Kraft Heinz Foodservice, Suntory Holdings Limited, Gehl Foods, LLC, O-AT-KA Milk, William B. Reily and Company, Inc., and Danone S.A.

Key Findings of Study

Availability of Range of Ready-to-drink Coffee Flavors Driving Market Expansion – Coffee is widely consumed in most parts of the world due to its rich smell, soothing and savory taste, and caffeine content. The energy benefits offered by ready-to-drink coffee is also luring the elderly population, as it is similar in taste to regular coffee. Therefore, familiar taste along with instant preparation is a key factor fueling market growth.

Availability of a range of popular flavors of ready-to-drink beverages offered by companies is propelling market expansion. This aligns with increase in demand for various flavors, as more consumers experiment with food & beverages and new flavors & tastes. Moreover, different types of coffee are available in ready-to-drink products, such as latte, mocha, and espresso, thus serving and fulfilling specific likings.

Rise in Demand for Flavored Tea Fueling Market Value – Availability of a range of flavors of tea at any given time is attracting consumers. In the U.S. and Canada, RTD that contains tea concentrate from China and India is a real treat for consumers. Moreover, real fruit and berry flavors are added to the tea. This creates curiosity among individuals to try new flavors, which is expected to increase demand for flavored tea in the next few years.

Increase in Demand for Carbonated Soft Drinks – In terms of product type, the carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) segment accounts for approximately 28% share of the ready-to-drink beverages market. Increase in shift toward calorie-laden beverages such as CSDs, which provide instant refreshment, is fueling the segment. Moreover, carbonated soft drinks are available in a range of flavors that allow consumers to choose as per their likings, culture, taste, and needs.

Procure Complete Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=84856<ype=S

Growth Drivers

Varied flavor offerings in ready-to-drink beverages is fueling the ready-to-drink beverages market

Changing lifestyle and increasing popularity of flavored food and beverages augmenting market growth

Regional Landscape

Europe held around 25% share of the global market in 2022. Growth in the region is ascribed to substantial demand for ready-to-drink products from millennials and their inclination for specialized flavored drink products. The ready-to-drink beverages market in Europe is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% in terms of volume during the forecast period.

East Asia and South Asia held significant share of the ready-to-drink beverages market in 2022. Increase in disposable income, high per capita consumption of RTD beverages, and growth in population are expected to lead to significant growth in both the regions in terms of volume during the forecast period.

The global ready-to-drink beverages market is segmented as follows:

Global Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market, by Product Type

Carbonated Soft Drinks

RTD Coffee

RTD Tea

Dairy-based Beverages

Fruit Juice



Global Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market, by Distribution Channel

Business to Business (Foodservice)

Business to Consumers

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Departmental Stores

Vending Machine

Global Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market, by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=84856

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com