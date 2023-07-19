Golden Star Enterprises DBA Super Fresh Foods Inc. Launches Into the Greater Toronto Area With Meals Starting as low as $9 per Serving

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMARKETS: GSPT) DBA Super Fresh Foods (the “Company”), a popular BC based meal prep company, is pleased to announce the launch of its new meal delivery service in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), and with its focus on the convenience of a restaurant experience at home.

This new service is expected to be a game-changer for individuals in the GTA, who are looking for a convenient and affordable way to get high quality meals that the entire family can enjoy. With Super Fresh Foods' meal prep and delivery service, customers will be able to enjoy fresh and delicious meals, without having to worry about cooking or meal planning.

Meals start as low as $9 a servings and customers can choose from a variety of meal plans, ranging from weekly to monthly subscriptions, making it easy to fit tasty eating into even the busiest of days. The service will offer delivery to the Greater Toronto area, making it convenient for customers to receive their meals without having to leave their homes or offices. Please order at www.allyourmealsgta.com

Benny Doro noted, “We provide the restaurant experience at dine-at-home prices. Our meals are about convenience so anyone in the household can grab a Meat or Vegetarian Chilli out of the freezer and have it ready in 5 min. Families can sit down for Butter Chicken or Chicken Parm and more from our family size meals with just a reheating saving them time and money.”

Doro continued, “The meal prep and delivery service into the GTA is an extension of the company's mission to expand its service into large urban centers across North America.”

About Super Fresh Foods

Super Fresh Foods Inc. is a direct-to-consumer successful meal subscription company which uses a customized proprietary software to manage its logistics by tracking meals from ordering, ingredient acquisition, meal preparation, delivery, and payment across a broad platform of meal delivery assets.

Super Fresh Foods was established in 2022 and operates through a partnership with All Your Foods in the Vancouver, British Columbia metropolitan area to deliver meals under its “All Your Meals” brand.

All Your Meals is for people who want to eat healthy food without sacrificing taste and without the hassle of preparing every meal at home. Using proprietary Super Fresh recipes, the All Your Foods kitchen delivers our delicious meals for clients to heat and eat, without sacrificing the freshness or flavor we expect from a home cooked meal. Please visit www.superfreshfoods.ca

Contact:

Patrick Smyth

702.508.6517

hello@superfreshfoods.ca