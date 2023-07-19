Competitive Social Ventures Welcomes Investors to the Pickleball Game

INVESTORS INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN CSV’S SERIES B RAISE TO FUND ELEVEN THEMED EATERTAINMENT DESTINATIONS ACROSS THE U.S.

It’s the fastest growing sport in America, and pickleball enthusiasts now have a way to invest in the game. Competitive Social Ventures , founder of the Pickle and Social pickleball eatertainment brand, is inviting qualified investors to join them.

On June 1, 2023, CSV announced the opening of its Series B investment raise, which will fund the next 11 of its three best-in-class eatertainment destinations: Pickle and Social, Fairway Social and Roaring Social.

The 11 new destinations are being built in major markets across the U.S., including Texas (2), Louisville, Scottsdale, Alpharetta, Florida and South Carolina, with land already secured and ready for build out. They include:

Seven Pickle and Social Venues - featuring world class indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and in most cases 4 Fairway simulator luxury bays plus craft food, signature drinks, and live entertainment

Two Fairway Social Venues – indoor/outdoor eatertainment venues featuring virtual and simulated games of football, golf, soccer and carnival games plus craft food and drinks

Two Roaring Social Venues – offering a speakeasy vibe with live music, food, cocktails and entertainment in major markets across the U.S.

“CSV is fortunate enough to have some of the most iconic land under control that checks all the boxes for our investors,” said Joe Reardon, President/COO of CSV. “Everyone in America has been seeking an opportunity to invest in Pickleball and we could not be prouder to offer an incredible solution for them to do so with CSV and Pickle and Social.”

CSV is also offering accredited local investors in select Pickle & Social markets, starting with Louisville, KY; Scottsdale, AZ, and Alpharetta, GA, the opportunity to invest in individual Pickle & Social venues. As the fastest growing sport in America, there is tremendous interest among investors to have a financial stake in the pickleball game. Pickle & Social offers them an opportunity to invest in a best-in-class concept that offers pickleball and so much more.

"We've built a lifestyle brand that goes beyond pickleball, offering 10 different experiences you can enjoy without even picking up a paddle,” said Brian Harper, SVP of Sales & Marketing for CSV. “With world-class facilities and a range of activities like live music, corn hole , and ping pong, we will attract people from all walks of life. And our expertise in Food and Beverage allows us to keep the experience fresh and exciting. Offering leisure play as well as amateur and professional tournaments, craft food and signature drinks, we provide something for everyone. You don't have to be a pickleball enthusiast to have a great time.”

CSV currently operates three eatertainment venues - Fairway Social Alpharetta (Opened May 2021), Roaring Social Alpharetta (Opened September 2021), and Fairway Social Trilith (Opened February 2023), with a fourth, its first Pickle and Social eatertainment venue in Gwinnett County, Georgia, scheduled to open this fall.

Recently featured in Hotel Business magazine, CSV has developed a strong reputation as a trailblazer in the eatertainment space thanks to the company executives’ deep expertise and skilled innovation the in Food and Beverage and Hospitality industries. Their team’s personal passion for pickleball made the Pickle and Social offering a natural next step in the company’s growth strategy.

The exploding demand for pickleball and other eatertainment themed-venues aligns perfectly with CSV’s vision is to create competitive social entertainment brands and supercharge their long-term growth.

“As we explore new growth opportunities, we are strategically identifying the perfect locations to showcase our brands and set them up for success. The response from top-tier markets has been tremendous. This is an exciting time to launch our latest fundraising opportunities, which will fuel CSV's ongoing success and expansion,” said Neal Freeman, CEO of CSV.

About Competitive Social Ventures

Competitive Social Ventures was founded with a vision to create competitive social entertainment brands and supercharge their long-term growth. In an industry positioned for expansion, our partners saw an opportunity to build a company unlike any other, with a family of distinct but complementary brands encouraging play.

Fairway Social, Roaring Social, and Pickle and Social are all uniquely themed entertainment venues centered around shared experiences, premium food and beverage offerings, and live entertainment. Learn more about how you can partner with CSV here .

About Fairway Social

Fairway Social began as an idea: to create an amazing sport- and the entertainment-themed destination where family and friends of all ages and skill levels could come together for fun and shared experiences. Through thoughtful design, Fairway Social offers a multitude of activities, from competitive games on world-class Full Swing simulators to American Cornhole League-sanctioned events and outdoor music. Whatever your speed, Fairway Social has something for you. Learn more at www.fairway-social.com .

About Roaring Social

Roaring Social started as an attitude. Life should be fun and memorable. Roaring Social and its speakeasy allure is all that and more, created as an unequaled destination where friends, family, and cohorts come together to experience the unexpected and the unforgettable. Through masterful conception and design, it is an unmatched celebration of live music, food, drink, entertainment, and more. Learn more at www.roaring-social.com .

About Pickle and Social

If you are looking to #BeMoreSocial, look no further. Pickle and Social is the ultimate hangout spot, combining craft food, signature drinks, live entertainment, and world-class indoor and outdoor pickleball courts. Whether one comes for the competition or stays for the music, we have something fun for everyone.

P&S boasts state-of-the-art, true pickleball courts along with a variety of options to engage in the fastest-growing sport in the world. Play with your friends or come compete with lessons, leagues, and tournaments. Or join us to play on our ACL Cornhole Yard, Pickle Beach, and any of the other yard games we offer. Learn more at www.pickleandsocial.com .

Gianna Mazur, Marketing Coordinator GMazur@CoSoVentures.com Brian Harper, Partner, SVP of Sales & Marketing Point of Contact for Sales & Events for all CSV Venues Brian.Harper@CoSoVentures.com Joe Reardon, Partner, President, COO Point of Contact for Investment Opportunities Joe.Reardon@CoSoVentures.com