Fresh Onions and Shallots Market 2023 Size, Share, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Growth Analysis Report 2030

Fresh Onions and Shallots market size was valued at USD 53420 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 61280 million by 2029.

Global "Fresh Onions and Shallots Market" Scope and Outlook Report for 2023 is the implementation of new technologies and innovative solutions that will drive the market's revenue generation and increase its market share by 2030 with|116 pages |Food & Beverages Category Report|with Revenue by Type (Yellow Onions, Red Onions, White Onions), Forecasted Market Size by Application (Retails, Foodservices, Food Processing Plants). This report provides a detailed analysis of the Fresh Onions and Shallots Market, highlighting its current state, key industry players, emerging trends, and future growth prospects.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐎𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞: -

- 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲

- 𝐓&𝐆 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥

- 𝐕𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐦

- 𝐑𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐬

- 𝐁𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫 & 𝐌𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐦𝐢 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞

- 𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞

- 𝐆𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐎𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

- 𝐉𝐂 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲

- 𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐎𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

- 𝐆𝐈𝐘

- 𝐎𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐰 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩

- 𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧

- 𝐃𝐢𝐱𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐬

- 𝐈𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐇

- 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢 & 𝐒𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐬

- 𝐅𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐨

- 𝐎𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝐎𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

- 𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐦𝐚𝐧

- 𝐀𝐥-𝐅𝐢𝐳𝐚 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐥

This Research report is expected to witness a significant expansion in the market for Fresh Onions and Shallots. Several factors contribute to this growth, including an increase in personal expenditure, growing urbanization globally, and the widespread adoption of advanced technologies. The analysis of the market also considers the potential influence of government regulations and market dynamics on the industry.

𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐎𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

The onion also known as the bulb onion or common onion, is a vegetable that is the most widely cultivated species of the genus Allium. Shallots are a close relative of onions, garlic, chives, and leeks. They are native to western and central Asia and thought to have been bred from onions rather than growing wild.

The UN estimates that at least 175 countries produce an onion crop, well over twice as many as grow wheat, the largest global crop by area harvested. And unlike wheat, the onion is a staple of every major cuisine - it's arguably the only truly global ingredient.

The Fresh Onions and Shallots market covers Yellow Onions, Red Onions, White Onions, Others, etc. The typical players include Global Green Company, T&G Global, Vladam, River Point Farms, Baker & Murakami Produce, Snake River Produce, Gills Onions, JC Watson Company, etc.

According to our latest study, the global Fresh Onions and Shallots market size was valued at USD 53420 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 61280 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 2.0% during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global key players of fresh onions and shallots include River Point Farms, Gills Onions, Peri & Sons Farms, etc. Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of fresh onions and shallots, holds a share about 45%, followed by Americas, and Europe. In terms of product, red onions is the largest segment, with a share about 40%. And in terms of end user, the largest segment is retails, with a share about 60%.

This report is a detailed and comprehensive analysis for global Fresh Onions and Shallots market. Both quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented by manufacturers, by region & country, by Type and by Application. As the market is constantly changing, this report explores the competition, supply and demand trends, as well as key factors that contribute to its changing demands across many markets. Company profiles and product examples of selected competitors, along with market share estimates of some of the selected leaders for the year 2023, are provided.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐎𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐬?

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨

- Yellow Onions

- Red Onions

- White Onions

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨

- Retails

- Foodservices

- Food Processing Plants

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐎𝐂 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐎𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Competitive Environment: Fresh Onions and Shallots by Manufacturer

4 Consumption Analysis by Region

5 Market Segment by Type

6 Market Segment by Application

7 North America

8 Europe

9 Asia-Pacific

10 South America

11 Middle East & Africa

12 Market Dynamics

13 Raw Material and Industry Chain

14 Shipments by Distribution Channel

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued

