Highway 99 southbound closure extended

CANADA, July 19 - Drivers are advised that Highway 99 southbound at Highway 17A in Delta will remain closed tonight, Tuesday, July 18, and through rush hour tomorrow morning, Wednesday, July 19, while ministry crews continue clean-up activities following a commercial vehicle striking the Highway 17A overpass earlier today.

Ministry engineers have assessed the damage and anticipate reopening Highway 99 southbound tomorrow afternoon.

Until then, drivers travelling southbound from the George Massey Tunnel are being detoured at Highway 17A; however, drivers should expect congestion and delays, and are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Drivers heading out of Richmond into Delta and Surrey are encouraged to take the Alex Fraser Bridge via Highway 91.

The northbound Highway 17A HOV/Bus lane is also expected to reopen once the debris is removed. However, the sidewalk on the structure and the southbound Highway 17A lane will remain closed and protected with a barrier to ensure the safety of people using both highways.

Drivers are reminded to observe signage, traffic control personnel and reduced speed limits.

The ministry will provide updates as information becomes available. For updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/