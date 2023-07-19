CORRECTION - Niu Technologies to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Aug 14, 2023

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter 2023 before the market opens on Monday, Aug 14, 2023.



The corporate presentation and financials spreadsheets will be posted on NIU’s investor relations website at:

https://ir.niu.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

The Company will host an earnings conference call on Monday, Aug 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the financial and business results.

To join via phone, participants need to register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Event: Niu Technologies Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI95dd3f9ebb7b4a3e9c09ef252ea3fbbd

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website at https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations.

About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles and kick-scooters. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. NIU’s product portfolio comprises its (i) six electric scooter and motorcycle series, RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova, (ii) two micro-mobility series, including kick-scooter series, KQi, and e-bike series, BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Niu Technologies

E-mail: ir@niu.com

