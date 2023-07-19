Peanuts Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: Olam International, Hampton Farms, Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts
Peanuts Market Shaping from Growth to Value
Peanuts Market will witness a 5.8% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Peanuts market to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Peanuts Market Breakdown by Application (Direct Consumption, Bakery & Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals & Snacks, Butter & Spreads, Dairy Products) by Type (Runners, Spanish, Virginia, Valencia) by Sales Channel (Online, Offline) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Peanuts market size is estimated to increase by USD Billion at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 1.2 Billion.
— Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Peanuts Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Peanuts market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Olam International, Hampton Farms, Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts, Aunt Ruby’s., Hardy Farms Peanuts, HINES NUT COMPANY, Royal Nut Company, Rizhao Yatai Foodstuffs Co.Ltd, Truly Good Foods, Jabsons Foods Pvt Ltd, GRAU NUTS, Credence Agri Commodities Solutions Pvt. Ltd
Definition:
The peanuts market refers to the global industry involved in the cultivation, processing, and distribution of peanuts, which are oilseeds grown for their edible seeds. Peanuts are consumed as snacks, used in confectionery products, and processed into various peanut-based food items, such as peanut butter, peanut oil, and peanut flour.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Peanuts Market: Runners, Spanish, Virginia, Valencia
Key Applications/end-users of Peanuts Market: Direct Consumption, Bakery & Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals & Snacks, Butter & Spreads, Dairy Products
Market Trends:
Increasing Health Consciousness: Growing awareness about the health benefits of peanuts, such as their high protein content, fiber, and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, has driven the demand for peanuts as a nutritious snack option.
Market Drivers:
Health Benefits: Peanuts are considered a nutrient-dense food, rich in essential minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants. The perceived health benefits associated with peanuts have fueled their consumption, driving market growth.
Market Opportunities:
Product Innovation: There is an opportunity for the development of innovative peanut-based products to cater to evolving consumer demands, including flavored peanuts, protein bars, and peanut-based dairy alternatives.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Peanuts Market
Peanuts Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Runners, Spanish, Virginia, Valencia)
Peanuts Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Direct Consumption, Bakery & Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals & Snacks, Butter & Spreads, Dairy Products) (2022-2028)
Peanuts Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Peanuts Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Peanuts Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Runners, Spanish, Virginia, Valencia)
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Peanuts
Peanuts Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
