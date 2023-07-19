Green Data Center Market Research: Impact of Renewable Energy Integration on Operational Efficiency | CAGR of 20.1%

Environmental awareness, energy efficiency demands, and sustainability goals are key drivers of the green data center market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Green Data Center Market was valued at $49.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2022 to 2031 to reach $303.9 billion.

A green data center is a location where data is stored, managed, and disseminated where the mechanical, lighting, electrical, and computer systems are planned to be as energy-efficient as possible while minimizing their negative effects on the environment. Modern techniques and technology are used in the building and running of green data centers.

In recent years, the green data center market has witnessed significant growth and transformation driven by the growing awareness of environmental sustainability and the need to mitigate the environmental impact of data centers. As data centers have become crucial in supporting modern businesses and digital infrastructure, the focus on energy efficiency and eco-friendly practices has become paramount.

One major trend in the green data center market is the adoption of renewable energy sources. Many data center operators are shifting towards using solar, wind, and hydroelectric power to meet their energy needs. This transition not only reduces carbon emissions but also helps to minimize the data center's reliance on fossil fuels and conventional grid electricity.

Another prominent trend is the advancement in cooling technologies. Traditional cooling methods consume large amounts of energy and contribute to excessive heat generation. Green data centers are adopting innovative cooling solutions such as liquid cooling, direct evaporative cooling, and hot/cold aisle containment to improve energy efficiency and reduce overall cooling costs.

Moreover, data center operators are increasingly focusing on energy management and monitoring systems. These systems provide real-time insights into energy consumption patterns and enable operators to identify areas for optimization and efficiency improvements. By closely monitoring power usage effectiveness (PUE) and implementing energy-saving measures, green data centers can achieve higher energy efficiency levels.

Furthermore, sustainability certifications and environmental regulations are shaping the green data center market. Many data center operators are seeking certifications like LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and ISO 14001 to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability. Additionally, governments and industry bodies are introducing stricter regulations to curb carbon emissions and encourage the adoption of green practices in data centers.

The key players profiled in the green data center market analysis are ABB LTD, Cyber Power Systems, Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., Eaton Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, Huawei Technologies, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nortek Air Solutions, NTT Corporation, Schneider Electric and ZutaCore. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

