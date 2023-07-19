2nd Astronomy Summer Workshop Planned with the Collaboration of EMU and New Horizon to Take Place on 3-4 August

The astronomy summer workshop, planned with the collaboration between Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) and the New Horizon Initiative, is being organized for the second time this summer due to high interest and demand. The workshop, targeted towards high school students in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and limited to 60 participants, will take place on 3-4 August, 2023, at the EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences and EMU Beach Club.

On the first day of the workshop, presentations will be given by the volunteer members of the New Horizon Initiative, Yenal Öğmen, İbrahim Erkan, Gözde Soyel, Tutku Kolcu, and Sedat İzcan, as well as renowned theoretical physicist Prof. Dr. Mustafa Halilsoy, who holds an distinguished professor title in the EMU Department of Physics, and Elham Poorkahnooji, who is a research assistant in the Department of Physics at EMU.

The second day will consist of two sessions dedicated to presentations and night observations. The presentations will be given by Mert Mangut, research assistant at the Department of Physics at EMU and a volunteer member of the New Horizon Initiative; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ali Övgün from the Department of Physics at EMU; Prof. Dr. Durmuş Ali Demir and Dr. Ece Kilerci, who will participate in the event online from Sabancı University; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Huriye Gürsel Mangut, faculty member in the Department of Physics at EMU and a volunteer member of the New Horizon Initiative; Sinem Karaköse, volunteer member of the New Horizon Initiative; and Prof. Dr. Seyedhabibollah Mazharimousavi, the Vice Chair of the Department of Physics at EMU.

Following the presentations, a certificate ceremony will be held, and participants will go to the EMU Beach Club for dinner, where night observations will commence at 21:00 with telescopes.

Those who wish to participate in the event can register by filling out the application form available at the following link: https://physics.emu.edu.tr/tr/astronomi-atolyesi Online registration started on 14 July, 2023, and will continue until 1 August, 2023, Tuesday. The workshop, which has a participation fee of 250 TL per person, will provide a certificate to each participant. For detailed information about the Astronomy Workshop, please contact the following phone numbers: 0533 880 52 99 and 0548 844 20 79.