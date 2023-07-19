EMU Faculty of Dentistry Vice Dean Prof. Dr. Şükrü Tüzmen and His Team Represented EMU at the European Society of Human Genetics (ESHG 2023) Congress for the Second Time

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Dentistry Vice Dean Prof. Dr. Şükrü Tüzmen and his team, represented EMU for the second time and, for the first time in EMU's history, presented four separate posters at the European Society of Human Genetics (ESHG 2023) Congress in Glasgow, Scotland.

The team consisted of Prof. Dr. Şükrü Tüzmen (Eastern Mediterranean University, Faculty of Dentistry Vice Dean), Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hülya Şenol (Cyprus Health Sciences University, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering), Assoc. Prof. Dr. Serdal Işıktaş (Cyprus Health Sciences University, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities), Assist. Prof. Dr. Sepideh Hassan Pour Khodaei (Eastern Mediterranean University, Faculty of Dentistry Faculty Member), Assist. Prof. Dr. Shahnaz Sabetkam (Girne University, Faculty of Medicine Faculty Member), Research Assistant Havva Özgen Eyüpoğlu (Eastern Mediterranean University, Faculty of Dentistry / Marmara University, Department of Medical Biology and Genetics), Clinical Psychologist Kübra Özsat (Cyprus Health Sciences University, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Psychology Department Academic Staff Member), and Erol Eyüpoğlu (Marmara University, Department of Medical Biology and Genetics), along with their instructors and doctoral students, who conducted exemplary interdisciplinary studies.

The 56th Congress of the European Society of Human Genetics featured topics such as genetic disease research using advanced molecular methods, multidisciplinary genetic-genomic research, and the evaluation and interpretation of data and measurements within the scope of scientific applications. The congress served as an important platform where experts in their fields came together to discuss the latest developments in the profession and the scientific community, engaging in discussions about the results. The said scientific fest shared the current advancements in genetic research in the most productive manner.

Prof. Dr. Tüzmen mentioned that they are currently reaping the fruits of their work aimed at future generations. He emphasized that despite the fact that the Molecular Biology and Genetics Laboratory, an essential part of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Faculty of Dentistry, requires costly budget-dependent research, they have also turned their attention to "in silico" (computer-based) studies, working together with the research group of students and instructors. They have published numerous book chapters and academic articles, demonstrating exemplary studies.

Prof. Dr. Tüzmen added that they welcome prospective students who wish to receive education in their well-equipped academic staff and state-of-the-art laboratories at the EMU Faculty of Dentistry for the Fall Semester of the 2023-2024 Academic Year.