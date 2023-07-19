Montgomery County Council Passes Legislation on Rent Stabilization

MARYLAND, July 19 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

The bill limits annual allowable rent increases to CPI plus three percent with a cap of six percent

The Montgomery County Council voted (7-4) today to enact Bill 15-23, Rent Stabilization, which establishes maximum allowable rent increases to the lesser of the local annual Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) plus three percent or six percent of the base rent.

The legislation, sponsored by Councilmembers Natali Fani-González and Sidney Katz, takes a balanced approach by stabilizing rents in Montgomery County while also ensuring landlords can earn a fair return on their investment. Keeping in mind the County’s need to build 31,000 housing units by 2030, the legislation exempts newly built units for 23 years.

“Everyone should have a safe, stable place to call home regardless of how much money they make,” said Councilmember Fani-González. “I'm proud to live in a County that cares for families and our entire workforce, not only with words but with legislation that protects the most economically vulnerable to work and live in Montgomery County. While the debate on this legislation has been fierce, my approach was to bring people together to pass a meaningful and workable solution. We have done just that.”

“Rent stabilization is a complex and emotionally charged issue, balancing the needs of our tenants in providing stable housing protection while allowing landlords the flexibility to invest and enhance in their properties within the County,” said Councilmember Katz. “I am pleased the Council found the right compromise and path forward to enact this bill.”

“Today, Montgomery County has taken an important step forward by establishing permanent rent stabilization,” Councilmember Will Jawando said. “The Council has balanced the need for strong renter protections and important incentives for landlords and builders. I appreciate my colleagues’ dedication to working on a compromise bill that is responsive to the needs of our communities. We now have a rental framework that creates stability and predictability for renters and landlords.”

“It is an honor to stand with my colleagues on this historic day, as we pass rent stabilization in Montgomery County, Maryland that will provide tenants with housing stability,” said Councilmember Kristin Mink. “This couldn’t have happened without the voices of tenants and advocates who stood up for their families and neighbors.”