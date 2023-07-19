Cold Brew Coffee Market by Excellent Revenue Growth | Nestle, HighBrewCoffee, The Coca-Cola
Cold Brew Coffee
Cold Brew Coffee Market SWOT Analysis by 2023
Cold Brew Coffee Market will witness a 15% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Cold Brew Coffee Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cold Brew Coffee market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), HighBrewCoffee (United States), The Coca-Cola Company (United States), Starbucks (United States), Califia Farms (United States), JAB Holding Company (Luxembourg), Kohana Coffee (United States), Rise Brewing Co. (United States), Sleepy Owl (India), Heartland Food Product Groups (United States), KitchenAid (United States), County Line (United States), Primula (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Cold Brew Coffee market to witness a CAGR of 15% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Cold Brew Coffee Comprehensive Study by Type (Arabica, Robusta, Others), Application (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Independent Coffee Shops, Specialty Coffee Shops, Retail Stores, Online Retail, Others), Caffeine Content (Regular, Decaffeinated) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2027. The Cold Brew Coffee market size is estimated to increase by USD 4 Billion at a CAGR of 15% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 4.5 Billion.
Definition:
Cold brew coffee refers to a brewing method where coffee grounds are steeped in cold or room temperature water for an extended period, typically 12 to 24 hours, resulting in a smooth, less acidic coffee concentrate. It is served chilled or over ice and has gained popularity for its unique flavor profile and perceived health benefits.
Market Trends:
There is a huge rise in ready-to-drink cold brew coffee products.
Nitrogen-filled cold brew coffee products have hit the market which produces as it produces inventing packages.
With the rise of at-home coffee brewing culture, many consumers are explori
Market Drivers:
Increasing health consciousness among consumers, brew cold coffee has gained popularity as a healthier alternative to traditional hot coffee beverages,
Ready-to-drink brew cold coffee products, such as bottled or canned options, have become increasingly
Market Opportunities:
There is an opportunity for the key players to expand their market due to increasing customer demand.
There is an opportunity for the key players to expand their market due to increasing customer demand.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Cold Brew Coffee Market: Arabica, Robusta, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Cold Brew Coffee Market: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Independent Coffee Shops, Specialty Coffee Shops, Retail Stores, Online Retail, Others
List of players profiled in this report: Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), HighBrewCoffee (United States), The Coca-Cola Company (United States), Starbucks (United States), Califia Farms (United States), JAB Holding Company (Luxembourg), Kohana Coffee (United States), Rise Brewing Co. (United States), Sleepy Owl (India), Heartland Food Product Groups (United States), KitchenAid (United States), County Line (United States), Primula (United States)
Overview of Cold Brew Coffee Market
Cold Brew Coffee Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Arabica, Robusta, Others)
Cold Brew Coffee Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Independent Coffee Shops, Specialty Coffee Shops, Retail Stores, Online Retail, Others) (2022-2028)
Cold Brew Coffee Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Cold Brew Coffee Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Cold Brew Coffee Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Arabica, Robusta, Others)
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Cold Brew Coffee
Cold Brew Coffee Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
