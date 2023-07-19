NEXEN TIRE announces new partnership with Juventus

/EIN News/ -- SEOUL, South Korea, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a global tire manufacturer, announced today its latest collaboration with the renowned Italian football club Juventus. Juventus Football Club is a professional Italian football club based in Turin, Piemonte. This strategic partnership represents an exciting step forward in the Company's sports marketing efforts, with the goal of increasing brand awareness and engagement among football supporters in Europe.



The NEXEN TIRE and Juventus FC partnership has been officially launched on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. High representatives from both organizations, have attended the event. This historic date marks the start of an exciting journey that will propel NEXEN TIRE's brand visibility to new heights.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Juventus, a club known for having the largest fan base in Italy," said DC Kim, Vice President of Europe Marketing & Sales at NEXEN TIRE. "This collaboration fits seamlessly into our strategic plans for expansion in the European market, especially with the upcoming launch of the second phase of expansion at the Europe plant this year. The collaboration with this prestigious Italian football club includes great opportunities and will increase NEXEN TIRE's brand awareness across the continent."

"We are thrilled to welcome NEXEN TIRE as our official tire partner," said Tiziana Di Gioia, Juventus Chief Commercial Officer "Their global reputation for producing top-quality tires perfectly aligns with our ambition for excellence. We’re pleased to welcome NEXEN in the Juventus family as our official tire category sponsor."

Building on its continued success in sports marketing, NEXEN TIRE strategically chose to partner with Juventus, a club that embodies passion, success, and a massive fan following. This collaboration aligns perfectly with the company’s strategy for the European market.

The tire manufacturer will have prominent visibility within the stadium as the official tire sponsor of Juventus, ensuring that the brand is front and center during matches. This exposure provides an exceptional opportunity to connect with fans on a deeper level, increasing brand recognition and encouraging engagement. Dynamic digital campaigns will leverage the power of social media and online platforms to create compelling experiences and drive brand affinity among a global audience.

Moreover, the partnership grants NEXEN TIRE access to exclusive hospitality experiences, allowing the Company to engage directly with customers and consumers in unique and memorable ways. These hospitality programs will create strong opportunities to forge lasting connections and strengthen brand loyalty.

About NEXEN TIRE

NEXEN TIRE, founded in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer based in South Korea. NEXEN TIRE, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently works with 150 countries and owns four manufacturing plants, two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. In 2019, another plant in Žatec, Czech Republic, went into operation. NEXEN TIRE manufactures tires with advanced technology and design excellence for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks. NEXEN TIRE supplies original equipment tires to global automakers in a variety of countries around the world. For the first time among the various tire manufacturers in the world, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top four design awards in 2014.

For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international/

About Juventus FC

Founded in 1897, Juventus is the most successful Italian professional football brand and one of the most awarded teams in European football.

All club’s records have been achieved under the ownership of the Agnelli’s family, a record itself as, with almost 100 years, it is the longest active ownership of a professional sport entity in the world.

Juventus can count on an undisputed global reach with 580 million fans worldwide including more than 100 million fans in Europe and with more than 145 million followers on various digital channels.

Its mission is to be a Sport Entertainment company, with the aim of expanding the reference panorama of the club, establishing it as the unique Italian icon.

Starting from its core business, which is success on the pitch, Juventus wants to continue to be a pioneer within the sports industry and reach an ever-wider audience, expanding its boundaries to contiguous worlds through innovative collaborations with companies that are in turn leaders in their reference sectors.

For more information, please visit https://www.juventus.com/en/

