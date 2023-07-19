Unprecedented Response to MyTeacherAide Pilot Program Signals a Clear Demand for AI-Powered Teaching Tools

MyTeacherAide founders Jacob Skierka (left) and Paul Matthews (right) MyTeacherAide Logo

Days after announcing the pilot program for MyTeacherAide, an AI-powered tool for teachers, we’re overwhelmed by the response, with over 200 applications.

As a teacher myself, I understand the stress that comes with the profession. AI presents a real hope for stressed out teachers.” — Paul Matthews, Co-Founder and CEO

The strain on teachers is evident with 75% of Australian teachers feeling stressed, 82% struggling with work-life balance, and a staggering 84% that have considered leaving the profession in the last year alone. But this isn’t just an Australian phenomenon: there are teacher shortages in every continent.

Paul Matthews, Co-Founder and CEO, attributes the early success of the pilot program to the keen understanding of teachers' needs: “As a teacher myself, I understand the stress that comes with the profession. AI presents a real hope for stressed out teachers. We built MyTeacherAide to tackle the root of educators’ issues head-on, and the overwhelming response we’ve received is a clear indication that our solution is not just wanted but profoundly needed.”

MyTeacherAide is an AI-powered teaching assistant that assists teachers with lesson planning, curriculum alignment, resource generation, report writing, text generation and email handling. Tasks that require hours can now be done at the click of a button with simple input from teachers. This frees them to spend more time doing the very thing they entered the profession to do - nurturing young minds and inspiring the next generation.

The pilot program’s popularity extends beyond numbers. Teachers joining the program are excited about the prospect of a tool that can drastically reduce their administrative workload and improve their work-life balance. One principal expressed his anticipation, saying, “I’m sold. The thought of giving my staff the ability to regain control over their work-life balance is like a breath of fresh air.”

The team at MyTeacherAide is already inspired by the enthusiasm seen so far. We invite more educators to apply for our Pilot Program commencing in September, and experience firsthand the difference that MyTeacherAide can make.

To learn more about MyTeacherAide, or to apply for the Pilot Program, visit: myteacheraide.com

About MyTeacherAide: MyTeacherAide is an AI-powered platform born from the innovative minds of educators, for educators. Co-founded by Tasmanian high school teachers Paul Matthews and Jacob Skierka, MyTeacherAide aims to empower teachers with groundbreaking AI-powered tools to ease their workload, improve work-life balance and enhance teaching outcomes. At MyTeacherAide, we believe in the power of technology to drive positive change and restore the joy of teaching. By supporting our teachers, we’re building a brighter future for education. Learn more at myteacheraide.com