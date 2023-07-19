Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market is Expected to Hit USD 2.40 Billion by 2030: Trends and Outlook

Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pharmaceutical suppositories market was valued at $1,410.93 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,402.46 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

CAGR: 5.7%

• Current Market Size: USD 1.4 Billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2020 - 2030

• Base Year: 2020

Pharmaceutical suppositories are solid dosage forms that are designed to be inserted into the rectum or vagina, where they dissolve or melt at body temperature, releasing the active ingredients for systemic or local effects. They offer an alternative route of administration for medications when oral or intravenous routes may not be feasible or effective.

Key factors driving the pharmaceutical suppositories market include:

Patient Convenience: Suppositories provide a convenient way of administering medications, especially in cases where swallowing pills may be challenging for certain patients, such as children or the elderly.

Enhanced Drug Delivery: The rectal and vaginal routes can bypass the first-pass metabolism, leading to better bioavailability and potentially reducing systemic side effects.

Localized Treatment: Suppositories allow targeted treatment of conditions affecting the rectum or vagina, such as hemorrhoids or vaginal infections.

Specific Therapeutic Areas: Suppositories are commonly used in the treatment of various conditions, including pain management, constipation, nausea, and hormone replacement therapy.

Research and Development: Ongoing advancements in drug formulation and delivery technologies are contributing to the development of new and improved suppository products.

The pharmaceutical suppositories market covers a range of therapeutic areas and product types, including:

Gastrointestinal Suppositories: Used for constipation relief, treatment of hemorrhoids, and other gastrointestinal conditions.

Analgesic Suppositories: Designed to provide localized pain relief, such as for post-operative or chronic pain management.

Antiemetic Suppositories: Used to control nausea and vomiting in patients undergoing chemotherapy or surgery.

Hormonal Suppositories: Often employed for hormone replacement therapy in conditions like menopause.

Antifungal and Antibacterial Suppositories: Used to treat vaginal infections and certain rectal conditions.

The market for pharmaceutical suppositories varies regionally and is influenced by factors such as healthcare infrastructure, regulatory environment, patient preferences, and the prevalence of conditions that can be treated with suppositories.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Bayer AG

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Pfizer Inc.

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novartis International AG

Church and Dwight UK Ltd

Cadila Healthcare Ltd

Sanofi S.A.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

On the basis of type, the rectal suppositories segment held largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of base, the emulsifying bases segment held largest pharmaceutical suppositories market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the hospitals and clinics segment held largest pharmaceutical suppositories market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

