Revolutionizing Pet Healthcare: Innovative Solution to Combat Veterinarian Burnout and Improve Accessibility

PetCentric Health becomes first pet primary care plan to empower veterinarians and pet parents alike

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterinarian burnout is straining clinics across the country, a struggle driven largely by pet parents’ inability to afford primary care.

PetCentric Health is the first-ever primary care subscription plan, empowering both veterinarians and pet parents through access to high-quality preventative care designed by the vet for the pet.

“We're often unable to practice our standard of care," according to Nashville veterinarian Dr. Josh Good. “When pet parents decline preventative medication, they are playing roulette with diseases that are potentially fatal, very expensive to treat, and almost always preventable. That's why we created PetCentric Health."

Through partner veterinarians, PetCentric Health offers subscription-based healthcare plans, allowing pet parents to maintain tailored preventative care for their pets while also contributing to the first-ever Pet Flexible Spending Account.

"Our decisions were increasingly driven by financial concerns rather than medical considerations," Dr. Good explained. "By distributing annual costs into monthly payments and facilitating contributions to a Flexible Spending account, we ensure accessible primary pet care for all pet parents."

With rising pet healthcare costs, Dr. Good has experienced a 20% increase in clients declining preventative care in 2023, leading to a worrisome rise in preventable illnesses. Having to watch animals suffer from preventable illnesses is where Dr. Good says compassion fatigue and burnout sets in.

- 1 out of 6 veterinarians have considered suicide (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

- More than half of veterinarians suffer from burnout (Cornell Center for Veterinary Business and Entrepreneurship)

The creators of PetCentric Health, who are both healthcare professionals and veterinarians, are dedicated to empowering veterinarians to provide optimal care while ensuring affordability for pet parents. The primary care subscription includes comprehensive preventive care, such as annual blood work, vaccines, and other essential preventative measures.

"We aim to empower pet owners to provide the necessary care for their pets, ultimately reducing the strain on veterinarians and promoting the well-being of pets," PetCentric Health CEO, Heather Moore said.

Since its recent launch, PetCentric Health has forged partnerships with industry leaders, including Embark, PetScript, and the ASPCA. Veterinarians utilizing PetCentric Health have reported increased compliance rates for preventative care, highlighting the positive impact of this transformative approach.

To learn more about the immense challenges faced by the veterinary industry and how PetCentric Health is revolutionizing pet healthcare, we can arrange an interview with Dr. Josh Good, along with Heather Moore, CEO of PetCentric Health. They will discuss the impact of financial constraints on veterinary care and the solutions offered by PetCentric Health to alleviate burnout and prioritize accessibility to pet healthcare.

More information can be found here: https://petcentrichealth.com

