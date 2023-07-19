/EIN News/ -- PRESS RELEASE

Technicolor Creative Studios

Completion of the Technicolor Creative Studios’ reverse share split

Reverse share split through the exchange of one hundred (100) existing shares with a par value of one euro cent (€0.01) for one (1) new share with a par value of one euro (€1).

Effective date of reverse share split (listing of the new shares): July 18, 2023

Paris (FRANCE), July 19, 2023 - Technicolor Creative Studios (Euronext Paris: symbol TCHCS) (the “Company”) announces the completion on July 18, 2023 of the reverse share split of all outstanding shares of the Company, as decided by decision of the Chief Executive Officer on May 30, 2023, following sub-delegation by the Board of Directors on May 15, 2023, taken in accordance with the twenty-sixth extraordinary resolution of the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 15, 2023.

The reverse share split involved the exchange of one hundred (100) old shares with a par value of one euro cent (€0.01) (the “Existing Shares”) for one (1) new share with a par value of one euro (€1) (a "New Share").

The main features of this reverse share split, as detailed in the notice of reverse share split published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on May 31, 2023 and in the press release published by the Company on the same date, are as follows:

Number of Existing Shares subject to the reverse share split : two billion five hundred and fifty-one million one hundred and eighty-two thousand two hundred and seventy (2,551,182,270) shares, each with a par value of one euro cent (€0.01).

: two billion five hundred and fifty-one million one hundred and eighty-two thousand two hundred and seventy (2,551,182,270) shares, each with a par value of one euro cent (€0.01). Number of New shares resulting from the reverse share split : twenty-five million five hundred and eleven thousand eight hundred and twenty-two (25,511,822) shares, each with a par value of one euro (€1).

: twenty-five million five hundred and eleven thousand eight hundred and twenty-two (25,511,822) shares, each with a par value of one euro (€1). Listing of the New Shares: the New Shares resulting from the reverse share split have been admitted to trading on the Euronext regulated market in Paris, with effect from July 18, 2023, the first day of trading, and have been assigned a new ISIN code (FR001400I939).

A shareholder who was unable to obtain a number of shares that is a multiple of 100 will be compensated for any remaining fractional shares (rompus) within 30 days by his/her financial intermediary.

The next steps of the reverse share split will take place according to the following indicative timetable:

July 18, 2023 Listing of the New Shares July 19, 2023 Book-entry of the New Shares (Record Date) July 20, 2023 Payment Date of the New Shares and start of the period of compensation for fractional shares (rompus) by the financial intermediaries August 20, 2023 Deadline for compensation of fractional shares (rompus) by financial intermediaries

Adjustment of the conversion ratio of convertible bonds and of the exercise parity of warrants:

As a result of the reverse share split, and by decision of the Chief Executive Officer on July 18, 2023, the conversion ratio of the convertible bonds (“OCA”) and the exercise parity of the warrants (“New Money Warrants”) are adjusted in accordance with the following terms, detailed in the twenty-sixth resolution of the Shareholders’ Meeting and set out in the notice of reverse share split published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires:

Adjustment of the conversion ratio of the OCA : the new conversion ratio of the OCA will be equal to 20 OCA for 1 New Share;

: the new conversion ratio of the OCA will be equal to 20 OCA for 1 New Share; Adjustment of the exercise parity of the New Money Warrants: the new exercise parity of the New Money Warrants will be equal to 100 New Money Warrants for 1 New Share.

***

ABOUT TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS

Technicolor Creative Studios shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (TCHCS)

Technicolor Creative Studios is a creative technology company providing world-class production expertise driven by one purpose: The realization of ambitious and extraordinary ideas. Home to a network of award-winning studios, MPC, The Mill, Mikros Animation and Technicolor Games, we inspire creative companies across the world to produce their most iconic work.

Our global teams of artists and technologists partner with the creative community across film, television, animation, gaming, brand experience and advertising to bring the universal art of storytelling to audiences everywhere.

www.technicolorcreative.com

***

Investor Relations Contact:

investor.relations@technicolor.com

Corporate press:

Image 7: Technicolorcreative@image7.fr

Attachment